Village Theatre Announces Show Titles Selected for Festival of New Musicals

Village Theatre will welcome back the nationally renowned Festival of New Musicals, August 2-4, in Issaquah, Wash. Now in its 21st year, this theatrically packed weekend brings together the nation's brightest musical theatre writers and provides Seattle area theatre-lovers with the rare opportunity to see first-hand how a new musical comes to life. And for the first time ever, the Festival of New Musicals is completely free and open to the public.

This year's selected shows are:

The Oscar Micheaux Project

Cinematic pioneer Oscar Micheaux's legacy as Hollywood's first Black filmmaker comes to syncopated and soulful life in this tuneful and historic new jazz musical.

Music by Alphonso Horne, Lyrics by Jesse L. Kearney, Jr. & Peter Mills, Book by Jesse L. Kearney, Jr. & Cara Reichel with Additional Music by Peter Mills

Wakeman

This incredible true story of American Civil War soldier Rosetta Wakeman — who dressed as a man to fight for the Union army — chronicles her heroic journey with a thrilling modern-folk-rock-meets-Americana score.

Music, Lyrics, and Book by Jenn Grinels

We Ain't Ever Gonna Break Up: The Hymon & Parfunkel Musical

A zany, laugh-out-loud jukebox musical about — and featuring the songs of — a band that never existed, with a hilarious score spoofing your favorite 60s-70s folk artists.

Book, Music, and Lyrics by Gregg Hammer & Louis Pardo, Developed with and Directed by Scott Weinstein (Previously developed at Phoenix Theatre and Chance Theatre)

And Sometimes… Love

While working in France, a Latina empty-nester experiences romance for the first time with a man she's just met — her passionate Italian lover, many years her junior — in this intimate true story.

Music & Lyrics by Michael Mott, Book by Gretchen Suárez-Peña, Inspired by the true story A Love Not Meant For Me by Aryana Rose

“The future of musical theater is being written at Village Theatre,” says Artistic Director Adam Immerwahr. “For over 40 years, Village has been committed to nurturing, growing, and cultivating new musicals. The musicals we have selected this year are epic, inspiring, hilarious, and sweeping — and this year's Festival promises to be a source of enormous inspiration for our artists and audiences alike. I can't wait for our community to experience them.”

Village Originals has launched more than 180 new musicals into the universe, sending them across the country, to Broadway, and worldwide, and jumpstarting beloved hits like Million Dollar Quartet and the Pulitzer Prize-winning Next to Normal.

“The Festival is an incredible opportunity for creative teams to go to what we call ‘musical theatre summer camp' for a week of writing, experimenting, and dreaming, working shoulder-to-shoulder with other writing teams in what might otherwise be a lonely process,” says Associate Artistic Director Brandon Ivie. “Bringing artists together is part of the joy of the Festival. We have a fantastic mix of both up-and-coming talent alongside well-established titans of the field all working side-by-side on the same goal: to create the next, great American musical. Add a company of local theatre artists and musicians bringing these stage readings to life, and you've got the new musical madness that is the Festival of New Musicals.”

This year, for the first time in the Festival's 20-year history, Village Theatre has made admission to the Festival completely free in the hope that this new initiative will enrich the development process for artists and allow all audience members to celebrate new musical theater writing.

Limited seats are available for donors of $1,000 or more to support the Village Originals new works program and gain access to a host of private panel discussions and behind-the-scenes Festival events with artists. More information is at VillageTheatre.org/Festival.

