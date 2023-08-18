Video: Watch the Trailer for PASSENGERS at Seattle Rep

Catch the thrilling new show at Seattle Repertory Theatre this fall.
Seattle Rep is presenting The 7 Fingers' acclaimed cirque spectacular Passengers in the Bagley Wright Theater September 22 - October 15, 2023.
Watch a teaser trailer below!
Your train is about to depart the station and a cirque spectacular awaits. Through contemporary dance, music, and extraordinary acrobatics, a breathtaking series of vignettes tells the unique stories of reunions and goodbyes from the strangers that surround you onboard. From contemporary physical theater troupe The 7 Fingers comes this jaw-dropping ride you must see to believe.
Written, directed, and choreographed by Shana Carroll, this dance and acrobatic spectacle explores the unique stories of strangers in transit.
