Video: Watch the Trailer for PASSENGERS at Seattle Rep

Catch the thrilling new show at Seattle Repertory Theatre this fall.

By: Aug. 18, 2023

Seattle Rep is presenting The 7 Fingers' acclaimed cirque spectacular Passengers in the Bagley Wright Theater September 22 - October 15, 2023.

Watch a teaser trailer below!

Your train is about to depart the station and a cirque spectacular awaits. Through contemporary dance, music, and extraordinary acrobatics, a breathtaking series of vignettes tells the unique stories of reunions and goodbyes from the strangers that surround you onboard. From contemporary physical theater troupe The 7 Fingers comes this jaw-dropping ride you must see to believe.

Written, directed, and choreographed by Shana Carroll, this dance and acrobatic spectacle explores the unique stories of strangers in transit.




Patti LuPone to Perform DON'T MONKEY WITH BROADWAY in Support of Seattle Men's and Women's Chorus
Patti LuPone to Perform DON'T MONKEY WITH BROADWAY in Support of Seattle Men's and Women's Chorus

Join Tony Award-winning actress Patti LuPone as she brings her acclaimed 'Don't Monkey with Broadway' concert to Seattle in support of the Seattle Men's Chorus and Seattle Women's Chorus. Don't miss your chance to experience the magic of Broadway while supporting a great cause.

Interview: Carol Stanley, Tod Harrick, Anna Vizzare of SEUSSICAL at Kitsap Forest Theater
Interview: Carol Stanley, Tod Harrick, Anna Vizzare of SEUSSICAL at Kitsap Forest Theater

Kitsap Forest Theater is celebrating its 100th anniversary this season. As the summer winds down, I took this opportunity to talk with a few of the actors in their summer show, Seussical. Whether in excitement for the current show (closing next weekend) or reflecting on their many years at KFT, the underlying emphasis was that they love this place.

Comedy Duo BETTI & BRUCE Return To Seattle August 26!
Comedy Duo BETTI & BRUCE Return To Seattle August 26!

After years touring every musical hall, mega church and steak joint you can think of across the US, UK, Ireland & Mexico, Musical Comedy Duo, Betti & Bruce finally return to Seattle for a special One Night Only performance at the historic Jewelbox Theater.

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER Comes to Reboot Theatre Company This Fall
PETER AND THE STARCATCHER Comes to Reboot Theatre Company This Fall

The award-winning Reboot Theatre Company, in association with Theatre Off Jackson, presents the cheeky Tony-winning play PETER AND THE STARCATCHER this fall. Reboot, known for its new interpretations of established works and long history of inclusive casting, will take on this wildly theatrical adaptation of Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson’s best-selling novel.

