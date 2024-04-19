Broadway Takes The Stage At Seattle Women's Chorus Broadway Spectacular Concert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Seattle Women's Chorus brings Broadway to Cornish Playhouse at Seattle Center's stage with two Broadway Spectacular performances Saturday, May 4 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Broadway Spectacular takes a tour of the greatest hits throughout the ages of Broadway

“We're excited to celebrate all things Broadway,” said Seattle Women's Chorus Artistic Director Paul Caldwell. “We have rare choral performances of songs from Hamilton and Something Rotten in store for audiences, along with many well-known classics.”

Guest artist Billie Wildrick solos in three songs and plays the role of Broadway musical radio show host, queuing up popular Broadway songs and providing historical and cultural commentary on the show from her radio booth on stage. Wildrick has been seen on stages across the country and is known locally for her work in Cabaret at Village Theatre, Sunday in the Park, Guys and Dolls and Wonderful Town at 5th Avenue Theatre, and more.

Songs from West Side Story to Hello Dolly to Kinky Boots and everything in between are featured in Broadway Spectacular. “Seasons of Love” from Rent, “Popular” from Wicked and “Memory” from Cats round out the roster of musical classics included in the show.

“Broadway music is exciting, inspiring and identifiable,” said Interim Executive Director Craig Coogan. “We are excited and proud to sing songs from the canon of Broadway through the unique perspective of the Seattle Women's Chorus. If you love great musical storytelling, you're going to love this show.”

This is a concert that will keep toes tapping and hands clapping, with an 11 o'clock number that is sure to have the audience on their feet.

Tickets for the Broadway Spectacular concert are available for purchase ($29-$59) at SeattleWomensChorus.org.

About Seattle Women's Chorus – Seattle Men's Chorus

The internationally renowned Seattle Women's Chorus (founded in 2002) and Seattle Men's Chorus (founded in 1979) together make one of the largest community choral organizations in North America, and stand out among the largest LGBTQ-identified choruses in the world. Seattle Men's Chorus and Seattle Women's Chorus comprise one of the Pacific Northwest's most vibrant music organizations, performing in Seattle's most prestigious venues for an annual audience of more than 30,000 patrons across the Puget Sound. Collectively there are more than 300 singing members, along with staff and volunteers who support both Seattle Men's Chorus and Seattle Women's Chorus. They are a leading voice for the LGBTQ+ community and offer both outreach events and main stage concert performances annually.