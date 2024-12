Video: The North American Tour of PARADE Comes to The 5th Avenue Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The North American tour of Parade, starring Max Chernin and Talia Suskauer, will play The Fifth Avenue Theatre from April 16th through May 4, 2025. Watch a trailer for the tour in the video here!

Parade is directed by Tony Award® winner Michael Arden, with book by two-time Tony Award® winner, Pulitzer Prize winner, and Academy Award® winner Alfred Uhry, music and lyrics by three-time Tony Award® winner Jason Robert Brown, and co-conceived by 21-time Tony Award®-winning legend Harold Prince.

Leo and Lucille Frank are a newlywed Jewish couple struggling to make a life in the old red hills of Georgia. When Leo is accused of an unspeakable crime, the aftermath propels them into an unimaginable test of faith, humanity, justice and devotion. Riveting and gloriously hopeful, Parade reminds us that to love, we must truly see one another.

Parade played its final performance of its strictly limited Broadway engagement on Sunday, August 6, 2023. This production first premiered at New York City Center where it was instantly sold out, playing November 1-6, 2022.

The Parade (2023 Broadway Cast Recording), which was nominated for a 2023 Grammy Award® for Best Musical Theater Album, is available on all digital platforms.

The creative team for Parade includes Lauren Yalango-Grant & Christopher Cree Grant (choreography), Tony Award® nominee Dane Laffrey (scenic design), Tony Award® winner Susan Hilferty (costume design), Tony Award® nominee Heather Gilbert (lighting design), Drama Desk Award nominee Jon Weston (sound design), Tony Award® nominee Sven Ortel (projection design) and Tom Watson (hair and wig design). Justin Scribner is the Production Supervisor, Veronica Aglow is the Production Stage Manager, Tom Murray is the Music Supervisor, Charlie Alterman is the Music Director, Kimberlee Wertz is the Music Coordinator, Telsey + Co/Craig Burns, CSA is the Casting Director and Samuel Dallas/ShowTown Theatricals is the General Manager. Parade was originally directed on Broadway by Harold Prince.

The National Tour of Parade is produced by Seaview, Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, New York City Center, Erica Lynn Schwartz, Pencil Factory Productions, Eric & Marsi Gardiner, Chutzpah Productions, Robin Merrie, Cynthia Stroum, Julie Cohen, Marcia Goldberg, John Gore Organization, Ruth & Stephen Hendel, Roth-Manella Productions, Runyonland Sussman, ShowTown Productions, Rachel Styne, Tom Tuft, Benjamin Simpson, Nathan Vernon, Kristin Caskey, Mike Isaacson and Bee Carrozzini.

