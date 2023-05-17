VIDEO: First Look at Seattle Rep's LYDIA AND THE TROLL

Get a first look as Seattle Rep closes their 2022/23 season with Lydia and the Troll, a brand new musical by local playwright and composer Justin Huertas (Seattle Rep: Lizard Boy).

Set in neighborhoods across Seattle, this fantasy and folklore-inspired musical is about a Black, female, aspiring music producer and is grounded in Seattle's noted landscape and landmarks. Single tickets are on sale now online at SeattleRep.org or by calling the Patron Services Office at 206.443.2222.

Lydia and the Troll is the second World Premiere musical by Justin Huertas that has premiered at Seattle Rep. The first production, Lizard Boy, was first produced in 2015 and opened to rave reviews, including performance and production accolades from local critics and the regional theater awards. It has since gone on to perform around the world and premieres Off-Broadway this June.

Lydia and the Troll will feature performances by Janet Krupin as Jane (Broadway: Bring It On: The Musical); Sarah Russell as Lydia (The 5th Avenue Theatre: Into the Woods); and Adam Standley as Pete (Seattle Rep: Dickens and His Carol.) Sophia Franzella and Guy Garrison join the cast as puppeteers.

The cast also features understudies Esther Okech (Seattle Shakespeare Company: Macbeth) and Ricky Spaulding (Washington Ensemble Theatre: Arlington.)

The creative team features Justin Huertas (Book, Music & Lyrics); Ameenah Kaplan (Co-Creator & Director); Steven Tran (Additional Music, Music Production & Music Supervision); Guy Garrison (Puppet Creator); Elisa Money (Associate Music Director & Conductor); Jessica C. Bomball (Stage Manager); Bryce Cutler (Scenic/Projections Designer); Danielle Nieves (Costume Designer); Robert J. Aguilar (Lighting Designer); Erin Bednarz (Sound Designer); Cherelle D. Guyton, MBA (Hair/Wig & Makeup Designer); and Malie Fujii (Assistant Stage Manager.)

Throughout the run of this show, Seattle Rep will host a series of events including a Teen Night (June 2, 2023) in partnership with TeenTix for which teenagers can purchase $5 tickets to experience the show. Seattle Rep will also host a Composer and Theatemarkers Speed Networking Event and Post-Show Actor Talk and on May 25, ASL-interpreted performance on May 27, Open Captioning on May 4, and more. Learn more here >>

