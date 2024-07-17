Hammond Play LIVING INCOGNEGRO To Be Filmed In Port Townsend

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Award-winning playwright and actor Gin Hammond is creating Living Incognegro the film in partnership with Port Townsend filmmaker Gabe Van Lelyveld of Whaleheart Productions. Thanks to support from Color of Sound, performances will be shot with a live audience at Key City Public Theatre on the last two days of July at 7pm. Those who missed it the first time or want to see it again should get tickets soon since it sold out during the first run.

A season of supporting new theatrical work and regional talent, Key City Public Theatre commissioned the premiere of Living IncogNegro, a stunning one-woman show written and performed by Gin Hammond. Directed by Artistic Director Denise Winter, this piece asks when your cultural identity is one thing, but your physical identity is another, how do you navigate self-expression? Both a humorous love-letter, and an academic discourse, dedicated to those who find themselves in the middle of a cultural battle they never asked for. Reviewer Zhaleh Almaee (Port Townsend Leader, Feb '24) notes "Hammond...express(es) the considerable impacts on intimate levels that ripple through generations of family, touch all corners of the community, and affect everyone, regardless of racial or ethnic identity." Greg Heilman of Sound on Stage (Feb '24) called Gin's performance "magnetic. She has a way of drawing the audience into a story, keeping them on the edge of their seats to see where she's going, and then delivering."

There will be two performances only, filmed in front of live audiences, Tuesday July 30 & Wednesday July 31 at 7pm. Performance will run without an intermission. All seats Pay What You Wish. The development of the original play, Living IncogNegro was supported by a Challenge America grant award from the National Endowment for the Arts. Only 36 organizations in the State of Washington received these grants from the NEA in FY'23/24, and Key City Public Theatre was one of only two granted this award on the Olympic Peninsula.

For more information, call the box office at 360-385-KCPT (5278) or go online to kcpt.co/living.

(Writer& Actor) is an award-winning Harvard University/Moscow Art Theatre graduate, as well as an actor, writer, director. She has performed onstage both nationally and internationally, and is always excited to create for KCPT audiences. A certified teacher of Fitzmaurice Voicework , Gin teaches voice and speech, public speaking, voice-over, and accents and dialect. Gin received a Helen Hayes Award for Outstanding Lead Actress for The Syringa Tree and NEA grants for multiple plays. She is also co-founder of the Meditations for Actors mobile app. Her book, Returning the Bones, is a National Indies Excellence Finalist and a Gold Winning INDIES Book of the Year winner.

