The World's Largest Video Library Gets Even Bigger; Scarecrow Video Adds Over 9,700 Titles

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Scarecrow Video, the country’s largest publicly accessible, non-profit video archive, is about to get a whole lot bigger with over 9,700 titles from a private collection being added to their library. The new additions come from 90 countries and include genres ranging from the more conventional like Comedies, Dramas, Documentaries, Horror, Science Fiction, Thrillers, Wars and Westerns to ones that have their devoted fans like Anime, Blaxploitation, Bollywood, Cult films, Film Noir, Martial Arts & Samurai, Live Music Performances and Mysteries (aka Whodunits).

In 2023, Scarecrow Video was approached with an opportunity to purchase as much of a significant private collection as they wanted before it was disbanded. After sifting through tens of thousands of titles, they identified approximately 11,700 that they wanted to obtain – ~2,000 would be upgrades to titles existing in its collection and the remainder would be new additions. With the assistance of a generous supporter, they were able to make this dream a reality.

“We are already bursting at the seams,” Executive Director Kate Barr shares, “but collections like this are extremely rare, so this was an opportunity we just couldn’t pass up.”

The logistics of bringing so many new titles into one of the largest video collections in the world – one that is currently at 149,000+ titles – is enormous. In order to make it more manageable, items will be introduced in smaller chunks in a new section that is being called The Big Score. To kick things off, this section will feature approximately 150 Capers, Whodunits and other crime-themed movies and television shows.

Here’s a small sampling of ones that are not currently available for streaming in the US:

International mystery television series like: THE KETTERING INCIDENT (Australia), THE OUT-LAWS (Belgium), BABYLON (British), NORSKOV (Denmark), THE LAVA FIELD (Iceland) and THE PERFECT INSIDER (Japan - Manga).

Bollywood thrillers and crime movies that are on the lighter side including: OYE LUCKY! LUCKY OYE!, JOLLY LLB, KISMET LOVE PAISA DILLI, KICK, and WELCOME BACK just to name a few.

Movies with some pedigree that we are thrilled to now have in our collection like: ATTENTION BANDITS! (directed by Claude Lelouch), THE HYPNOTIST (directed by Lasse Hallström) and PHANTOM LIGHT (an early movie from director Michael Powell).

A full list of titles in this section can be found here: Scarecrow Video. Even if you can’t find these titles online, you can rent them and all in The Big Score from Scarecrow no matter where you live in the US through their Rental by Mail program. You can learn more about the program including how to get started HERE.

About Scarecrow Video

Established in 1988 as an independent video store and transitioning into a non-profit in 2014, Scarecrow Video is dedicated to preserving and making accessible the world's diverse cinematic cultural heritages through its unparalleled video collection and wide-ranging programs that engage communities nationwide.

Our vision is to be the world's temple of movie culture, enriching individuals and communities with unfettered access to the full range of cinema and television throughout history and from around the world, representing a diverse chorus of voices and perspectives. We will continue to lead the way in championing physical media in a digital age.

Storytelling is at the heart of our ability to inspire empathy, and over a hundred years ago, we began using film to tell our cultural stories. Since then, it's estimated that 90% of American films made before 1929 were destroyed in the transition to talkies, and half of all films made before 1950 are lost to time. We stand at a unique moment where we can learn from past mistakes and stem further losses brought on by changing technology and viewing habits. Scarecrow Video is committed not only to protecting the existing collection but also to safeguarding as many cinematic voices as possible from all walks of life. Scarecrow Video’s collection contains over three times the number of titles available through major streaming services combined and continues to grow by approximately 4,000 titles every year, making it unparalleled in its scope and accessibility. In no other place in the United States can the public access the diversity of voices and stories that can be experienced and discovered from around the world and across cultures.

Be sure to check out Viva Physical Media, Scarecrow Video’s movie recommendation show hosted by the Scarecrow staff on YouTube, and participate in this year’s Psychotronic Challenge, our annual October horror movie-a-day competition! For more information on Scarecrow Video, click here.

Comments

SPONSORED BY SEATTLE REP