The Seattle Chamber Music Society Winter Festival to Feature All Three Schumann String Quartets

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The Seattle Chamber Music Society (SCMS) has announced the programming for its 2027 Winter Festival, running January 22-31 at Nordstrom Recital Hall. Over the course of six concerts, a stellar lineup of internationally renowned musicians will perform six works by Robert Schumann, including his three string quartets in one weekend, alongside magnificent chamber music by composers including Bach, Borodin, Grieg, Kodály, Mozart, Schubert, Suk, and Tchaikovsky. The Festival is programmed by violinist James Ehnes, SCMS's Gilbert Omenn and Martha Darling Artistic Director.

Musicians joining Ehnes at the 2027 SCMS Winter Festival include pianists Charles Richard-Hamelin and Tom Borrow, and violinists Erin Keefe and Josef Špaček. A full list of artists follows.

'Through our Winter Festival each year, we are able to gather with esteemed colleagues from around the world and explore fascinating musical themes. This January, we have a particular focus on Schumann. At the heart of this is his gift for creating musical characters and scenes. Even in his works without a specific narrative, there is often a sense of portraiture - people, places and personalities coming vividly to life. We carry that idea throughout the Festival, from Schumann and Grieg to Kodály, Debussy and Ravel. Older works by Bach and Mozart are part of this line. They give us a language that continues to inspire composers and performers to create music that is deeply human and evocative.' says Ehnes.

Two programmed works, Joseph Suk's Piano Quintet in G minor, Op. 8 (January 23) and Alexander Borodin's String Quintet in F minor (January 31), honor the legacy of SCMS founder Toby Saks. Saks was a passionate champion of lesser-known music of the Romantic era, and for Ehnes both pieces hold a special association with her.

Each concert features a free pre-concert program an hour before the concert; on the January 23 pre-concert show, musicians of SCMS Academy for Chamber Music will perform. Through SCMS Virtual Concert Hall, fans of chamber music worldwide may watch the concert live, stream it in the 24-hour period following the performance, or access the concerts within a 30-day period beginning two weeks after the concert date. Produced by Simon Kiln, the Virtual Concert Hall captures concerts from high-definition camera angles and takes audiences behind the scenes with introductions from the artists and live intermission interviews.

Through its Winter Festival, five-week Summer Festival, and seven-concert Signature Series, SCMS makes chamber music a vital part of Seattle's cultural life while helping establish the city as a premier destination for the art form. SCMS is also extending its reach beyond the concert hall through The Concert Truck, a traveling music venue acquired last season that brings chamber music to communities across the country, and the Balourdet Quartet, SCMS's first String Quartet in Residence, which has returned for a second season of performances and community engagement across King County.

This past spring, SCMS launched the SCMS Record label, further expanding the audience for performances with digital, streaming and physical format releases. The label's third release, Franck Quintet and Enescu Octet, arrives October 2, following Brahms Violin Sonatas and Dvořák String Quintets earlier this year. SCMS also recently announced plans for a new Center for Chamber Music in downtown Seattle. The first permanent Seattle venue purpose-built specifically for chamber music, the Center will create a new home for performance, education, recording, and community engagement.

SCMS Winter Festival program details follow. Discounted season subscriptions are on sale now here; single tickets go on sale October 27. Visit seattlechambermusic.org.

-FRIDAY, JANUARY 22-

Preconcert

Frédéric Chopin - Nocturne in A-flat Major, Op. 32, No. 2

Charles Richard-Hamelin, piano

Robert Schumann - Carnaval, Op. 9

Charles Richard-Hamelin, piano

Concert

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart - Piano Trio in E Major, K. 542

Charles Richard-Hamelin, piano; Grace Park, violin; Julie Albers, cello

Igor Stravinsky - Duo Concertant

Simone Porter, violin; Orion Weiss, piano

Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky - String Sextet in D minor, Op. 70, 'Souvenir de Florence'

James Ehnes & Andrew Wan, violins; Jonathan Vinocour & Blythe Teh Engstroem, violas; Ani Aznavoorian & Efe Baltacıgil, cellos

-SATURDAY, JANUARY 23-

Preconcert

Musicians of the SCMS Academy for Chamber Music

Concert

Johann Sebastian Bach - Sonata No. 1 for Viola da Gamba in G Major, BWV 1027

Julie Albers, cello; Charles Richard-Hamelin, piano

Dmitri Shostakovich - String Quartet No. 10 in A-flat Major, Op. 118

Andrew Wan & Simone Porter, violins; Jonathan Vinocour, viola; Efe Baltacıgil, cello

Josef Suk - Piano Quintet in G minor, Op. 8

Orion Weiss, piano; James Ehnes & Grace Park, violins; Blythe Teh Engstroem, viola; Ani Aznavoorian, cello

-SUNDAY, JANUARY 24-

Preconcert

Franz Schubert - Violin Sonata in A Major, D. 574

Andrew Wan, violin; Charles Richard-Hamelin, piano

Franz Schubert - Rondo in B Minor, D. 895

Andrew Wan, violin; Charles Richard-Hamelin, piano

Concert

Robert Schumann - Andante und Variationen, Op. 46 (WoO 10)

Charles Richard-Hamelin & Orion Weiss, pianos; Efe Baltacıgil & Ani Aznavoorian, cellos; Jeffrey Fair, horn

Zoltán Kodály - Serenade, Op. 12 for Two Violins and Viola

James Ehnes & Andrew Wan, violins; Jonathan Vinocour, viola

Edvard Grieg - String Quartet No. 1 in G minor, Op. 27

Simone Porter & Grace Park, violins; Blythe Teh Engstroem, viola; Julie Albers, cello

-FRIDAY, JANUARY 29-

Preconcert

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart - String Quartet No. 18 in A Major, K. 464

James Ehnes & Amy Schwartz Moretti, violins; Che-Yen Chen, viola; Edward Arron, cello

Concert

Sergei Prokofiev - Cello Sonata in C Major, Op. 119

Luka Coetzee, cello; Jeewon Park, piano

Robert Schumann - String Quartet No. 3 in A Major, Op. 41, No. 3

James Ehnes & Amy Schwartz Moretti, violins; Che-Yen Chen, viola; Edward Arron, cello

Antonín Dvořák - Piano Quintet No. 2 in A Major, Op. 81, B. 155

Tom Borrow, piano; Josef Špaček & Erin Keefe, violins; Milena Pajaro-van de Stadt, viola; Bion Tsang, cello

-SATURDAY, JANUARY 30-

Preconcert

Frédéric Chopin - Nocturne, Op. 15, No. 1 in F Major

Tom Borrow, piano

Frédéric Chopin - Nocturne, Op. 15, No. 2 in F-sharp Major

Tom Borrow, piano

Franz Liszt - Réminiscences de Don Juan, S. 418

Tom Borrow, piano

Concert

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart - Piano Quartet No. 1 in G minor, K. 478

Tom Borrow, piano; Erin Keefe, violin; Milena Pajaro-van de Stadt, viola; Bion Tsang, cello

Robert Schumann - String Quartet No. 2 in F Major, Op. 41, No. 2

James Ehnes & Amy Schwartz Moretti, violins; Che-Yen Chen, viola; Edward Arron, cello

Dmitri Shostakovich - Piano Trio No. 2 in E minor, Op. 67

Jeewon Park, piano; Josef Špaček, violin; Luka Coetzee, cello

-SUNDAY, JANUARY 31-

Preconcert

Robert Schumann - Fantasie in C, Op. 17

Jeewon Park, piano

Concert

Claude Debussy - Petite Suite, L. 65

Tom Borrow & Jeewon Park, pianos

Alexander Borodin - String Quintet in F minor

Erin Keefe & Josef Špaček, violins; Milena Pajaro-van de Stadt, viola; Bion Tsang & Luka Coetzee, cellos

Maurice Ravel - Ma mère l'Oye

Jeewon Park & Tom Borrow, pianos

Robert Schumann - String Quartet No. 1 in A minor, Op. 41, No. 1

James Ehnes & Amy Schwartz Moretti, violins; Che-Yen Chen, viola; Edward Arron, cello

About Seattle Chamber Music Society

The mission of Seattle Chamber Music Society is to cultivate a deep appreciation for chamber music by presenting exceptional performances in welcoming and accessible formats. Through education, community engagement, and a commitment to excellence, SCMS seeks to position chamber music as a central cultural force, both locally and globally, while ensuring its enduring relevance and sustainability.

Each year, SCMS presents a Winter Festival in January and a Summer Festival in July, bringing the world's finest classical musicians to the stage. These intimate chamber music performances captivate both seasoned enthusiasts and newcomers alike. In addition to its renowned festivals, SCMS offers an expanded year-round lineup, including the new Signature Series, Crescendo Concerts in Seattle's most stunning homes, and Concerts at the Center for Chamber Music, providing unparalleled access to extraordinary musical experiences.

SCMS also enriches the community through dynamic engagement programs designed for audiences of all ages. From inspiring young learners in elementary schools to enriching lives in retirement communities, and from performances in hospitals and parks to concerts on wheels, SCMS remains steadfast in its mission to bring world-class chamber music to every corner of our community. seattlechambermusic.org

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