Video: FREAK THE MIGHTY Cast Visits Seattle's MOPOP Museum
Cast members tour a fantasy-themed exhibit while the world premiere musical continues its Seattle engagement.
FREAK THE MIGHTY, the world premiere musical currently running at Seattle Repertory Theatre, is the subject of a new video showing members of the show's company touring the Museum of Pop Culture. The footage follows the cast through MOPOP's exhibition Fantasy: Worlds of Myth and Magic, framing the outing as what the video describes as an epic quest through the Seattle museum's fantasy-themed collection.
FREAK THE MIGHTY is based on Rodman Philbrick's novel and centers on the friendship between two teenagers, Maxwell Kane and Kevin 'Freak' Avery. The musical adaptation features book and lyrics by Anthony Drewe and music by Ryan Fielding Garrett, bringing the story of the pair's bond to the stage through song.
The production has drawn notice from local critics during its Seattle run, with The Seattle Times calling it 'a perfect regional theater musical.' The MOPOP visit offers a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the company outside the theater as the show continues its engagement at Seattle Rep.
Seattle Rep has posted several videos tied to the production throughout its development and run, including a sizzle reel from the world premiere production that stitched together performance moments and audience reaction as the musical played through September 6.
|
Barefoot in the Park
State Theater (8/21-9/06) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|
Freak The Mighty
Seattle Repertory Theatre (7/30-9/06)
|
Rocky Horror Improv Show
Unexpected Productions Improv (10/03-10/31)
|
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Paramount Theatre (8/22-9/12)
|
Smoke on the Mountain
Taproot Theatre (10/07-10/24)
|
The Rootin' Tootin' Queer Cowboy Cabaret
Theatre Off Jackson (8/27-8/29)
|
The Legend of Sleepy Hollow
Centerstage Theatre (10/02-10/25)
|
Jack Johnson at Gorge Amphitheatre
Gorge Amphitheatre (9/26-9/26)
|
Every Castle, Ranked
Intiman Theatre (3/25-3/28)
|
PYG or the mis-edumacation of Dorian Belle
ArtsWest (6/10-7/03)