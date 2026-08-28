Video: FREAK THE MIGHTY Cast Visits Seattle's MOPOP Museum

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FREAK THE MIGHTY, the world premiere musical currently running at Seattle Repertory Theatre, is the subject of a new video showing members of the show's company touring the Museum of Pop Culture. The footage follows the cast through MOPOP's exhibition Fantasy: Worlds of Myth and Magic, framing the outing as what the video describes as an epic quest through the Seattle museum's fantasy-themed collection.

FREAK THE MIGHTY is based on Rodman Philbrick's novel and centers on the friendship between two teenagers, Maxwell Kane and Kevin 'Freak' Avery. The musical adaptation features book and lyrics by Anthony Drewe and music by Ryan Fielding Garrett, bringing the story of the pair's bond to the stage through song.

The production has drawn notice from local critics during its Seattle run, with The Seattle Times calling it 'a perfect regional theater musical.' The MOPOP visit offers a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the company outside the theater as the show continues its engagement at Seattle Rep.

Seattle Rep has posted several videos tied to the production throughout its development and run, including a sizzle reel from the world premiere production that stitched together performance moments and audience reaction as the musical played through September 6.

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