The 5th Avenue Theatre Announces COVID-19 Vaccination Requirement and New Health and Safety Measures for 2021/22 Season

Starting on January 12, 2022, the first performance date of the 2021/22 Season, The 5th Avenue Theatre will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for all audience members or proof of a negative COVID-19 test for exempted persons. Masks will also be required for audiences inside the theater, except while eating or drinking in designated locations.

Children under 12 and people with a medical condition or closely held religious belief that prevents vaccination must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 48 hours of the performance start time, or a negative COVID-19 antigen test taken within 6 hours of the performance start time. The 5th Avenue Theatre welcomes guests ages 4 and up.

This policy has been implemented based on the rapid rise of the COVID-19 Delta variant, feedback from patrons, artists, and The 5th's staff, and follows in the footsteps of the new COVID-19 vaccine requirement mandated by Broadway theaters in New York City. Vaccination will also be required for The 5th Avenue Theatre 's staff (including backstage crew and front of house staff), artists and performers, and volunteers.

Under this policy, guests will need to be fully vaccinated with a WHO authorized vaccine in order to attend a performance and must show proof of vaccination at their time of entry into the theatre with their valid ticket. "Fully vaccinated" means the performance date must be at least 14 days after the second dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine, or at least 14 days after a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine.

The following are acceptable as proof of full vaccination (for persons over the age of 12):

* Vaccination card (which includes name of person vaccinated, type of vaccine provided and date last dose administered).* A photo of a vaccination card as a separate document.* A photo of the attendee's vaccine card stored on a phone or electronic device.* Documentation of vaccination from a healthcare provider electronic health record or state Immunization Information System record.

Self-reported vaccination records that are not verified by a health care provider cannot be accepted.

The following are acceptable as proof of a negative COVID-19 test result (for children under 12 and those medically exempt):

* Printed document (from the test provider or laboratory).* An email or text message displayed on a phone or electronic device from the test provider or laboratory. The information provided should include name of person tested, type of test performed, and date of negative test result.

Self-reported negative test results that are not from a test provider, a laboratory, or a health care provider cannot be accepted.

The 5th Avenue Theatre 's new COVID-19 Health and Safety Policy follows the recommendation by King County to require that masks be worn by audiences and staff inside the theatre, except while eating or drinking in designated locations. The most beneficial and effective face coverings offer two or more layers of tightly woven fabric such as cotton and cotton blends that are breathable and provide a snug fit without gaps. The face covering must fit snugly over the nose and mouth, as gaps can let air with respiratory droplets leak in and around the edges of the mask. Bandanas, for example, are not an acceptable form of a secure face covering and will not be considered a mask by The 5th.