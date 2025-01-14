Thalia's Umbrella Presents TIME STANDS STILL By Donald Margulies

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Thalia's Umbrella will present TIME STANDS STILL by Donald Margulies, running February 27 through March 15, 2025, at the Studio at 12th Avenue Arts.

A photo-journalist has been badly injured in a war zone, and she returns home to recuperate and figure out what's next. Her partner wants to get married and have kids. She wants to get back on her feet...

Even for those for whom this dangerous work is a calling, there must come a time when they have risked enough, lost enough. Done enough. How do they decide if that time has come?

Both funny and poignant, TIME STANDS STILL offers four different models of how to live a good life in troubled times.

The cast of TIME STANDS STILL are all Seattle favorites: Jen Taylor (THE STORY OF EDWARD SAWTELLE, Book-it); Quinlan Corbett (MACBETH, Seattle Shakespeare); Mark Kuntz (DANCING AT LUGNASA, Second Story); and Tessa (Cricket) James (CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS, Taproot).

Thalia's Producing Artistic Director, Terry Edward Moore, directs. Moore was nominated for a Gregory Award in 2024 for his direction of Thalia's production of MEMOIRS OF A FORGOTTEN MAN.

The Creative Team includes Stage Manager Phillip James Randall, Scenic and Lighting Designer Walter Kilmer, Costume Designer Jae Hee Kim, Sound Designer and Composer Lucy Peckham, Properties Designer Eric Newman, and Technical Director David Hatton.

Also supporting Thalia's production are Production Manager Matthew Ray and Associate Artistic Director Daniel Wilson.

TIME STANDS STILL plays February 27 through March 15, 2025, at the Studio at 12th Avenue Arts, 1620 12th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122. Tickets ($1-$51) available online at www.thaliasumbrella.org, or at https://timestandsstill.brownpapertickets.com/.

