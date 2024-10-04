THE CAKE Comes to Whidbey Island Center for the Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Faith, family and frosting collide in The Cake, a touching and timely play by Tony-nominated playwright Bekah Brunstetter, who received the nomination this year for The Notebook on Broadway. Opening at the Whidbey Island Center for the Arts (WICA) on October 11, The Cake is based loosely on the Supreme Court case against the baker who refused to bake a wedding cake for a same sex couple. The play is set in Della’s Sweets bakery and is an honest, funny, touching story of how our lives can get turned upside down when we begin to question assumptions we’ve always had.

“Whenever I’m trying to figure out how to have a conversation, I write a play about it,” says Brunstetter.

“WICA is presenting a play about acceptance, sticking up for our values, and being kind,” adds WICA Executive Artistic Director Deana Duncan. “We feel this is an especially relevant discussion in today’s environment.”

The WICA production, which is directed by Lani Brockman, will feature Alyssa Keene as Della, Cerys Zoe Bishop as Jen, April Jane Herrild as Macy, and Tony Salome as Tim.

“This play is about love and growth and the willingness to step out of ones’ comfort zone to learn and understand,” says Brockman. “There is no villain in this play, just four people who have strong beliefs, biases and feelings.”

After a preview performance on October 10, the theatre series will officially open on October 11 and will run through October 26. WICA is thrilled to invite Washington State Supreme Court Judge Mary Yu and retired Washington State Supreme Court judge Bobbe Bridge to the stage for a talk back after the show on Sunday, October 13. Judge Yu performed the first legal Washington State same sex marriages in 2012.

Tickets are on sale now. To learn more about the theatre series and to purchase tickets, please visit www.wicaonline.org/thecake.

