Spotlight: FAT HAM at Seattle Rep

“Hilarious yet profound tragedy smothered in comedy” — The New York Times Get ready to feast on the deliciously comedic world of Fat Ham! Meet Juicy, a young queer Black man who has a lot on his plate.

His mother just married his uncle after the untimely death of his father, whose ghost appears at a family barbecue demanding that Juicy avenge his murder. Sound familiar?

Fresh from its Broadway debut, this Pulitzer Prize-winning and Tony-nominated play inspired by Shakespeare’s Hamlet is a sparkling and uproarious new comedy about seeking love and liberation.

Experience the West Coast premiere of this joyful production, built by Seattle Rep and directed by beloved local theater maker Timothy McCuen Piggee (2016’s Raisin in the Sun and 2019’s As You Like It), beginning April 12. Secure your tickets now!