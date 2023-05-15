Spokane Valley Summer Theatre Single Tickets On Sale Now

Single show tickets are now on sale for Spokane Valley Summer Theatre's 2023 'Sizzling Summer Season'. The professional company's eighth season will include the first and beloved high school musical Grease (June 16 - July 2) and two regional premieres: Steve Martin's Bright Star (July 14 - 23), an American folktale inspired by a true story, and Jimmy Buffett's Escape to Margaritaville (August 4 - 20). SVST's Rising Stars, showcasing the region's best emerging talent, returns as a special event (August 12 - 13) with tickets at just $30 for Adult/Senior/Military and $20 for students.

Single Tickets for Main Stage Musicals:

Adult: $42

Senior (65+)/Military: $40

Student: $25

Season tickets are also still available for the 2023 season and include a 10% discount off single ticket prices with Senior/Military/Student pricing available. 2023 season ticket holders will get first access to season tickets for the 2024 season when SVST moves into its new home, the Idaho Central Spokane Valley Performing Arts Center.

Spokane Valley Summer Theatre's 2023 productions are at University High School Theatre, 12420 E. 32nd Avenue, Spokane Valley, WA.

svsummertheatre.com

Box Office Phone: 509-368-7897