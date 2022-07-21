Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Special Offer: You Belong at The 5th Avenue Theatre

Check Out the Special Offer Below

Register for Seattle News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 21, 2022  

The curtain is rising, and we are holding a spot for you!

No other art form sweeps audiences away like a great musical does. No one creates that magical journey quite like us- but we can't go on that journey without you. There is no better way to experience this than as a full season subscriber and there has never been a better time for you to be a part of our subscriber community.

You'll join us for the world premiere of the new musical The Griswolds' Broadway Vacation, followed by a co-production of Choir Boy with ACT - A Contemporary Theatre, performed in the Allen Theatre at ACT. Rejoice with an original staging of The Wiz at the holidays and celebrate the life and work of Stephen Sondheim with a back-to-back staging of two of his greatest works: Into the Woods and Sweeney Todd in the spring. End the season with the acclaimed national touring production of Les Misérables.

This is the BEST DEAL of the season and the best way to guarantee your tickets to the World Premiere of The Griswolds' Broadway Vacation.

You belong here, at The 5th. Subscribe Today at 5thavenue.org.

Get More Information

Macgyver Voting

Related Articles View More Seattle Stories

From This Author - BWW Special Offer


Special Offer: Charlotte d'Amboise, Mark Evans and Alex Newell Star in World Premiere Musical Comedy
July 18, 2022

Special Offer: Charlotte d’Amboise, Mark Evans and Alex Newell Star in World Premiere Musical Comedy
Special Offer: Join Powerstories Theatre for the Voices of Women Theatre Festival on July 19-24, 2022
July 18, 2022

Special Offer: Join Powerstories Theatre for the Voices of Women Theatre Festival on July 19-24, 2022
Special Offer: Tickets Are Selling Fast. Don't Miss THE GOOD SHEPHERDS
July 18, 2022

Special Offer: Tickets Are Selling Fast. Don't Miss The Good Shepherds
Special Offer: Brévo for Broadway
July 18, 2022

Special Offer: Brévo for Broadway
Special Offer: Get Tickets to Freestyle Love Supreme at Pasadena Playhouse!
July 11, 2022

Special Offer: Get Tickets to freestyle love supreme at Pasadena Playhouse!