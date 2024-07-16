See Frank Oz Live at Whidbey Island Center for the Arts in August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The voice behind Yoda and many of the iconic Muppets characters will fill the Whidbey Island Center for the Arts Mainstage on August 2 at 7:30 PM, when American director and puppeteer Frank Oz will be in conversation with WICA Board Member and longtime Hollywood Assistant Director Michele Venetis.

The event, a part of the WICA Unscripted Center Conversation Series, is a rare chance to hear from Oz about his years in the industry. Perhaps best known for his involvement with Jim Henson and George Lucas through the Muppets, Sesame Street, and Star Wars, Oz has many directing and acting credits to his name.

﻿He directed In & Of Itself, Death at a Funeral, The Stepford Wives, The Score, Bowfinger, What About Bob?, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, and many more. As an actor, his acting credits have included the Muppets, Star Wars, Knives Out, Inside Out, Inside Out 2, Monsters Inc, Labyrinth, Spies Like Us, to name just a few.

An all around amazing person, Oz will be joined by Venetis, for a colorful conversation about his life and experiences. Please note that the conversation will likely contain strong language, so viewer discretion is advised.

To learn more about the event and to purchase tickets, please visit the event website.

Oz is featured prominently in Ron Howard's new feature, Jim Henson Idea Man.



