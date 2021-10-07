Seattle Theatre Group's Neptune Theatre Celebrates 100 Years

Seattle landmark, The Neptune Theatre, with its glowing, hypnotic underwater décor and hum of continual activity, will be one hundred years old in November. Seattle Theatre Group, who runs the theatre, is gearing up to celebrate with the community that continues to be the heartbeat of this beautifully unique, historic venue. In additional to the excitement of the landmark's centennial, STG is also reveling in its tenth year of presenting live entertainment at the Neptune.

The celebration includes collecting and sharing patrons' favorite memories at the theatre, and a celebration on November 16th for the community with a look-back at the Neptune, an unveiling of an original art installation by indigenous artist Joseph H. (wahalatsu?) Seymour, and performances by Billy Joe & The Dusty 45s, and Ron Artis II & The Truth.

Opened in 1921, the then-called U-Neptune Theatre was a magnificent motion picture theatre in the heart of the University District. Built during the silent film era, it was a modern-day theater with the most innovative film projection equipment, heating, ventilation, and lighting. The theatre had a successful opening on November 16, 1921, with the Seattle Times heralding it as the "newest photoplay palace and the finest suburban theatre in this part of the country." In addition to being a venue that boasted cutting edge film technology and infrastructure, the theatre's artistic aesthetic was awe-inspiring with its nautical décor depicting many sea scenes reflecting its namesake, King Neptune. Today, the Neptune Theatre remains a remarkable example of classic theatre architecture from a bygone era.

Ten years ago, Seattle Theatre Group spent seven months renovating the Neptune from a single-screen movie house to the live event venue seen today. The theatre now hosts musical and comedy performances, films, and community-based programming. Over the last decade STG has presented local, national and International Artists and performances with a broad spectrum of musical genres, independent film, comedy, lecturers, fine arts performances, education and community programs, and many free public events. This programming has resulted in 1,636 public events and 1,070,000 patrons in total attendance.

"We are grateful to the artists and patrons who have filled the Neptune over the last decade," says Seattle Theatre Group Executive Director Josh LaBelle. "This venue is an important part of Seattle history and keeping it alive and thriving with a wide variety of programming and audiences has been central to STG's mission. We're excited to see what the next decade brings."

With so much to applaud, Seattle Theatre Group is celebrating the Neptune Theatre throughout the fall by sharing memories, collecting stories, and hosting an event for the community on November 16, the official anniversary of its 1921 opening.

Tell Your Neptune Story! To honor the 100th Anniversary of The Neptune, Seattle Theatre Group is asking the community to share a favorite memory tied to the theatre. "Did you see your first movie at The Neptune, laughingly take a photo under a cheeky marquee message, meet the love of your life at a show?" STG wants to hear your Neptune stories! People wanting to share their Neptune story should stgpresents.org. All participants will be entered for a chance to win two tickets to the anniversary celebration event on November 16th, 2021, and other great prizes including tickets to upcoming Neptune shows.

November 16, 2021 - Neptune Theatre 100th Anniversary Celebration. STG invites the community to celebrate 100 years of the historic venue, and ten years of incredible live shows at the theatre. The celebration includes beverages and snacks, a short video about the life of the theatre, and a thrilling unveiling of an art installation by indigenous artist Joseph H. (wahalatsu?) Seymour signifying the acknowledgement of the land once inhabited where the Neptune Theatre stands. Following the presentations, STG is thrilled to continue the party with live performances by Billy Joe & The Dusty 45s, Ron Artis II & The Truth who will be releasing their latest album during our celebration, and more!

The November 16th event is FREE with a reservation. For more information and to reserve your tickets to the celebration, go to stgpresents.org/neptune100.