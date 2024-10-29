Seattle Men's Chorus Holiday Kids' Show HO HO HO! Returns This December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Don your festive apparel and bring the kids to celebrate the holiday season at the Ho Ho Ho: Seattle Men’s Chorus Holiday Kids’ Show.

The fun — beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21 at Benaroya Hall in Seattle — includes a jolly collection of musical favorites, costumed performances, and a dizzying array of dancing Santas.

The fun-filled concert features songs including “Pink Christmas,” “Hanukkah in Santa Monica,” “We Are Santa’s Elves,” a sing-along version of “Must Be Santa” and a new holiday adaption of “Holding Out for a Hero.”

The kids’ show is part of a larger lineup of performances throughout December. Seattle Men’s Chorus concerts are fun for all ages, with this special one-hour abbreviated version of the Chorus’ holiday show designed for those with shorter attention spans including extra dancing to get the wiggles out and an extended sing-along with general admission seating.

Please note that children under age five are not permitted to attend events at Benaroya Hall, with the exception of this year’s children’s show.

“The kids’ show is super special,” said Seattle Men’s Chorus Artistic Director Paul Caldwell. “To start with, it's short. Just an hour. And it's chockfull of costumed characters, dancing and all the merriment that Seattle Men's Chorus brings to the holidays."

“This show is all about creating joyful memories for children and families,” said Seattle Men’s Chorus Executive Director Craig Coogan. “It’s a fun interactive way to introduce younger audiences to the magic of live performance while celebrating the warmth and wonder of the holidays together. We can’t wait to see the smiles and hear the laughter from kids and parents alike.”

Children under 5: Free

Children 6-12: $10

Teens 13-17: $15

Adults: $20

Full-length performances include:

Benaroya Hall, Seattle: Sunday, Dec. 1 at 2 p.m.*

Pantages Theater, Tacoma: Friday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Civic Auditorium, Everett: Sunday, Dec. 8 at 2 p.m.

Benaroya Hall, Seattle: Saturday, Dec. 7 at 1 p.m.

Benaroya Hall, Seattle: Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Benaroya Hall, Seattle: Saturday, Dec. 21 at 2 p.m. **

* This performance offers certified ASL interpretation.

** Streaming Pass is available for purchase for this performance (and viewing through Jan. 4, 2025).

Comments

SPONSORED BY SEATTLE REP