Review: WICKED at The Paramount Theatre

Lauren Samuels as Elphaba and

Austen Danielle Bohmer as Glinda

in the National Tour of WICKED.

Photo by Joan Marcus 2024

Dear Readers, something struck me last night while watching the juggernaut musical “Wicked”, currently playing at the Paramount Theatre. No, it wasn’t a flying monkey. It’s just how incredible this show is. It’s withstood the test of time ever since it’s Broadway premiere back in 2003 even though it didn’t win the Tony for Best Musical (that year it went to “Avenue Q”). It’s still running on Broadway, there have been tour after tour, and now we even have a huge blockbuster movie version coming to theaters in a few weeks. But why? For that answer I think we should take a look at this current run which, while not my favorite viewing of the show, still exemplifies what makes this show great.

First there’s the story. Based on the book by Gregory Maguire, it’s rooted in loving familiarity with its expanded view of the “Wizard of Oz” tale. But instead of focusing on Dorothy, we deal with Elphaba (aka, The Wicked Witch of the West, played by Lauren Samuels), a young girl shunned by society and even her own family due to her green skin. But when Elphaba goes to Shiz University to look after her wheelchair bound sister Nessarose (Erica Ito), she discovers that her perceived differences are what makes her great especially her immense magical powers. This is not great news for aspiring sorceress Glinda (Austen Danielle Bohmer) who has had a privileged life but now is overshadowed. But not all is right and good in Oz as the Wizard (Blake Hammond) has many secrets and wants to use Elphaba and her powers for his own nefarious ends.

It's our love and familiarity with these characters and how Maguire and book writer Winnie Holzman give depth and a new perspective to them that draws us in. We have an unlikely friendship with Elphaba and Glinda, political and societal intrigue with the Wizard, and even a love triangle with the entrance of the hunky Fiyero (Xavier McKinnon). So, what’s not to love about the story?

Then we add in the songs from the legendary Stephen Schwartz, composer of such classics as “Pippin” and “Godspell”. But with this show he manages not only to beautifully tell this story with songs that move things along like few others, but the show has hit after hit such as “Defying Gravity”, “Popular”, and “For Good” to name just a few. Plus, the show manages not only a wonderful relationship for its leads but the opportunity to show off their vocal chops, which leads me to our cast in this tour.

Samuels blows the roof off the theater. She’s funny, engaging and a killer voice, especially in the iconic “Defying Gravity” which managed to elicit more than a few tears of joy in some folks around me. Bohmer too is a powerhouse in voice and character, but I did feel she was straining a bit the night I saw. But she certainly made up for all that as the show progressed and her character blooms. And both women together had that incredible chemistry that the show requires.

Xavier McKinnon as Fiyero

in the National Tour of WICKED.

Photo by Joan Marcus 2024

McKinnon brings in the swagger and the looks to the dashing Fiyero and his love song with Elphaba was delicious. Ito brings in a tragic desperation to the crippled Nessarose that made us feel for her even as she makes horrible mistakes. And the object of those mistakes, Boq (Alex Vinh), had a terrific arc in the show leading to his eventual hatred of the witch. And our heroes turned villains, Hammond as the wizard and Aymee Garcia as Madame Morrible, brought in some delightful treachery.

Add into that some awesome sets and costumes from Eugene Lee and Susan Hilferty, and the stunning lights and projections from Kenneth Posner and Elaine J. McCarthy and this show is one of those all around, solid, works of art. If I had one qualm with the show last night it’s that the sound mix is not the best, giving too much power to the orchestra and not enough to the vocals. But they’ve got almost a month here to work on that. Otherwise, this is a fantastic production of a solid show. And so, with my three-letter rating system, I give the current tour production of “Wicked” at the Paramount a well-done YAY. If you’ve never seen it, I’m not sure what you’re waiting for. The movie? Well, you’ll only get part one this year, so you’re better off with the complete story on stage.

“Wicked” performs at the Paramount Theatre through December 1st. For tickets or information visit Seattle Theatre Group online at www.stgpresents.org.

