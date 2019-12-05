Revelry Theatre Presents EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD (AND THEN SOME!)

Revelry Theatre is proud to announce their upcoming production of Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!), running December 13 to December 22, 2019 at Taproot Theatre's Isaac Studio Theatre. With a team of all female and non-binary artists, Revelry Theatre brings you a hilarious send-up of as many beloved holiday classics as they can fit into 90 minutes.

Tired of performing "A Christmas Carol" for the hundredth time, three actors ditch the script and leave no holly unturned in their attempt to perform every Christmas story ever told. Can they have their fruitcake and eat it too? Come find out, in this madcap romp through the holiday season!

About the Actors:

Shanna Allman (Noelle) - This time last year, Shanna was performing next door as Mary Bennet in Taproot Theatre Company's production of Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, (also featuring Ms. Kelly Karcher). Other Seattle credits include: Marie Antoinette in The Revolutionists (Theatre22), Brod in Everything is Illuminated (Book-It Repertory), Kate Hardcastle in She Stoops to Conquer, Marya in The Government Inspector, Francis Flute in A MidsummerNight's Dream, Marianne in The Miser (Seattle Shakespeare Company), Tybalt in Romeo and Juliet (Wooden O), How I Learned to Drive, Rhinoceros, Our Town, and The Laramie Project (Strawberry Theatre Workshop), and The Violet Hour and The War Party (Seattle Public Theater), among others. Additionally, Shanna is an improviser and Ensemble Member with Unexpected Productions, as well as co-creator and performer of the improv duos Prepared with Ted and Alice and The Bastards Grimm.

Kelly Karcher (Holly) originally hails from New Jersey, and recently relocated to Seattle after many years in NYC and DC. Favorite credits include Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley (Taproot Theatre Company), Resolving Hedda (Washington Stage Guild), and Hamlet (Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre), as well as many musicals, readings, and national tours. She spent three seasons with Adirondack Shakespeare Company, where she played over 30 roles in 9 Shakespeare plays. She holds a BFA in Musical Theatre from Montclair State University, an MFA from Shakespeare Theatre Company's Academy for Classical Acting, and is a proud member of AEA. www.kellykarcher.com

Emily Shuel (Carol) has had so much fun putting this show together with this delightful team, and is grateful for their silliness and creativity. Emily does the things: she acts professionally on stage and screen, teaches drama, writes, produces, and improvises regularly with Taproot Theatre (where she is the Associate Director of Improv). She was last seen on this stage as in Sportsball: An Improvised Adventure in the World of Sports. Favorite roles include Anne of Green Gables (Anne), Big Fish (Josephine), ZNation (SyFy channel). Love to my boys: you are my inspiration, support, and source of lifelong laughter.

About the Director:

Kaytlin McIntyre grew up in the rural areas outside Kansas City and was introduced to theatre by accident. She is dedicated to reaching new audiences with accessible and magical stories. Her work spans a multitude of genres, with a particular focus on developing new plays and musicals. She works at Seattle Rep as the Director of Casting and New Play Development, where she produces their new play development lab, The Other Season.

About the Playwrights:

Michael Carleton is the Producing Artistic Director of the Baltimore Shakespeare Festival. He directs frequently at regional theatres around the United States. As a playwright, his plays include Michelangelo's Ladder, Anais Nin: An Unprofessional Study, Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!), and Hyde, in the Shadows. He is a lifetime member of The Actors Studio in New York.

A Chicago-based actor, James FitzGerald has earned two Joseph Jefferson Awards for Best Supporting Actor, a Jeff Citation for Best Actor, and has appeared for 16 seasons with Chicago Shakespeare Theater as well as many other theaters in the Chicagoland area. Mr. FitzGerald is also co-author of ...Two for the Show..., a rollicking musical vaudeville, and winner of the 2006 After Dark Award for Best New Work. He is currently working on a new play, Flatfoots.

John K. Alvarez is the ninth out of ten children and was raised by two parents who encouraged him to write. Coming from a large family, it was not hard for Mr. Alvarez to know practically every Christmas story, since he has heard them many times over the years. Besides Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!), Mr. Alvarez has collaborated with other writers on other plays, such as The Trial of Blackbeard, The Pirate (with The Shaky Pudding Players), and Cape May on Fire (with Eric Hissom and Michael Laird), as well as writing plays all by himself, such as A Voice in the Mist, Uncle John's Christmas Story, and Losing Myself (in palaces of sand). Mr. Alvarez wishes to dedicate his contribution to this play to his parents, for teaching him that the best way to enjoy the holidays is with humor.

About Revelry Theatre:

Revelry Theatre seeks to create lively, joyful festivities in the form of live theatre in the Seattle area. What better season than the holidays to debut a company with merrymaking as their modus operandi? Theatre is a joyful celebration. Let's make a show!

Tickets and Info:

Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!) opens on Friday, December 13, 2019, and plays at Taproot Theatre's Isaac Studio Theatre (212 N 85th Street., Seattle, WA 98103) through Sunday, December 22, 2019. Showtimes are 2:00pm and 8:00pm. Run Time: 90 minutes, no intermission. Tickets are $10-$30. To purchase tickets for Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!), please visit https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4451086, call (206) 395-4537, or e-mail xmasrevelry@gmail.com. Parental Advisory: This show discusses the existence of Santa Claus, but comes down solidly in the "yes he does exist" camp.

For more information on Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!), including interview requests or additional images, please contact: xmasrevelry@gmail.com.





