Red Rover Theatre Company to Stage Premiere of PATRIMONY

The premiere production of Patrimony opens May 5 (less than 3 weeks from now) for 8 performances only. Red Rover Theatre is presenting at 18th & Union Arts Space in Seattle. In Tulsa, Oklahoma a scared teenager with no father is struggling as he seeks one. Terrified, his mother isn't sure where to turn. The boy tries to enlist the help of an imaginary friend from the past. Secrets abound.

Duane Kelly is an award-winning author of eleven full-length plays. Two other plays by Kelly, Visiting Cezanne and Enquiry Concerning Hereafter (about the friendship between David Hume and Adam Smith) are receiving productions this August at Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the world's largest theatre festival.

Alma Davenport is directing patrimony. A rare feature of the production is that Alba Davenport, Alma's sister, is in the cast. In 2016 the two sisters co-founded Brown Soul Productions in Seattle with the mission of celebrating the transformative power of theatre and other performing arts. The production also marks the professional debut of 18-year-old actor Foster Nix, here playing a character his own age.



The cast features Alba Davenport (Samantha York), Anthony Floyd (Elbert), Jeremy Moller (Jack Armstrong), and Foster Nix (Eli York). The production team includes Jeremy Hollis, Scenic Design; Sam Reid-McKee, Lighting Design; Johanna Melamed, Sound Design; Fawn Bartlett, Costume Design; Brandon Eller, Stage Manager.



When

May 5, 7:30 May 12, 7:30

May 6, 7:30 May 13, 7:30

May 7, 7:30 March 14, 2:00

May 8, 2:00 March 14, 7:30

Where: 18th & Union Arts Space, 1406 18th Ave., Seattle 98122

Tickets: $43 to $10. Available online at Brown Paper Tickets and at the door (depending on availability).