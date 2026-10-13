Photos: ZOMBIE CHEERLEADERS FROM HELL Running at Can Can Through November
The production features electrifying choreography, striking costumes, and larger-than-life characters at Pike Place Market.
Can Can's Zombie Cheerleaders From Hell is now showing at its Pike Place Market theatre, bringing 80s glamour, wicked humor, and outrageous theatrical spectacle to the stage through November 1, 2026.
With performances underway, Can Can shared a first look at the production through newly released show photography, capturing the electrifying choreography, striking costumes, larger-than-life characters, and mischievous spirit of the production.
Equal parts nostalgic, glamorous, and macabre, Zombie Cheerleaders From Hell invites audiences to a night of dinner, dance, and devilish fun in Pike Place Market.
Tickets are on sale now. Learn more about the show here.
Zombie Cheerleaders From Hell, Photo by Nate Watters 2026
Zombie Cheerleaders From Hell, Photo by Nate Watters 2026
Zombie Cheerleaders From Hell, Photo by Nate Watters 2026
Zombie Cheerleaders From Hell, Photo by Nate Watters 2026
Zombie Cheerleaders From Hell, Photo by Nate Watters 2026
Zombie Cheerleaders From Hell, Photo by Nate Watters 2026
Zombie Cheerleaders From Hell, Photo by Nate Watters 2026
Zombie Cheerleaders From Hell, Photo by Nate Watters 2026
Zombie Cheerleaders From Hell, Photo by Nate Watters 2026
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