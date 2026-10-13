Photos: ZOMBIE CHEERLEADERS FROM HELL Running at Can Can Through November

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Can Can's Zombie Cheerleaders From Hell is now showing at its Pike Place Market theatre, bringing 80s glamour, wicked humor, and outrageous theatrical spectacle to the stage through November 1, 2026.

With performances underway, Can Can shared a first look at the production through newly released show photography, capturing the electrifying choreography, striking costumes, larger-than-life characters, and mischievous spirit of the production.

Equal parts nostalgic, glamorous, and macabre, Zombie Cheerleaders From Hell invites audiences to a night of dinner, dance, and devilish fun in Pike Place Market.

Tickets are on sale now. Learn more about the show here.





Zombie Cheerleaders From Hell, Photo by Nate Watters 2026

Zombie Cheerleaders From Hell, Photo by Nate Watters 2026

Zombie Cheerleaders From Hell, Photo by Nate Watters 2026

Zombie Cheerleaders From Hell, Photo by Nate Watters 2026

Zombie Cheerleaders From Hell, Photo by Nate Watters 2026

Zombie Cheerleaders From Hell, Photo by Nate Watters 2026

Zombie Cheerleaders From Hell, Photo by Nate Watters 2026

Zombie Cheerleaders From Hell, Photo by Nate Watters 2026

Zombie Cheerleaders From Hell, Photo by Nate Watters 2026

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 18 Days 07 Hrs 53 Min 34 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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