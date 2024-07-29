Photos: KING LEAR At Island Shakespeare Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Island Shakespeare Festival Gives has released photos of its production of King Lear!

This production of King Lear, directed by Terri McMahon, is an exploration of the human condition, and an unmissable experience for audiences seeking the unyielding power of classical drama. As the play hurtles towards its shattering conclusion, the audience is left to ponder weighty questions about the nature of power, loyalty, and the enduring resilience of the human spirit.

King Lear stands as a powerful testament to the enduring resonance of Shakespeare's work and its ability to illuminate the profound truths of the human experience, no matter the century.

King Lear plays in rotation with “The Lucky Chance” at 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays closing Sept. 8, with some matinees at 1 p.m. Sundays. Gates open one hour before curtain. All performances are at 5476 Maxwelton Road in Langley. Wear a sun hat and layers when you come.

Photo Credit: Island Shakespeare Festival



Peter Hadres, Jonathan Cullen

Jonathan Cullen

Christopher Atchison, Jonathan Cullen, and Paulina De la Parra

Peter Hadres

