Photo Flash: First Look at Seattle Rep's INDECENT

Seattle Rep presents Indecent, a powerful drama from Pulitzer Prize-winning Jewish playwright Paula Vogel. This moving play charts the true story of a controversial 1906 play, Sholem Asch's God of Vengeance -- it is a love story about the power of art to provide solace and light through the darkness. Indecent is directed by Sheila Daniels (Dancing at Lughnasa, The Wolves) and runs September 20 - October 26 (opening night is September 25) on the Bagley Wright stage. Single tickets are on sale now (starting at $17) and are available through the Seattle Rep Box Office at 206.443.2222 or online at SeattleRep.org.

Get a first look below!

Following its 2017 success on Broadway, this critically acclaimed Tony Award-winning play with music comes to Seattle Rep featuring an ensemble of actors and musicians including: Andi Alhadeff (Chana), Julie Briskman (Vera), Cheyenne Casebier (Halina), Bradford Farwell (Lemml), Nathaniel Tenenbaum (Mendel), Antoine Yared (Avram), and Ron Orbach (Otto). The musicians include Alexander Sovronsky, Kate Olson, and Jamie Maschler.

In Indecent, an ensemble of 10 actors and musicians follow the trajectory of Sholem Asch's controversial play God of Vengeance, the first play by a Jewish playwright to open on Broadway. As Indecent theatrically moves through time from Warsaw to Berlin, St. Petersburg to Constantinople, Bratislava to New York, brief scenes from God of Vengeance are performed and we learn the story of a Jewish brothel owner who uses his profits to arrange a marriage for his daughter; until she falls in love with one of his prostitutes.

God of Vengeance, which sketches the romance of these two young women, is a hit in Europe, but when it arrives on Broadway in 1923, the entire cast is arrested for obscenity. Writing from varied points of view and with profound humor, Paula Vogel relates the impact this revolutionary play had on all those touched by it.

Infused with klezmer music - a musical tradition of Ashkenazi Jews -- Indecent was praised by critics when it debuted Off-Broadway in 2016, Charles Isherwood of The New York Times called it "a powerful new play." It would go on to Broadway where it was nominated for three Tony Awards, winning Best Direction and Best Lighting Design.

Seattle Rep's complete creative team includes Tanya Lockyer (Choreography), Alexander Sovronsky (Music Director), L.B. Morse (Set Designer and Projections), Beth Goldenberg (Costume Designer), Robert J. Aguilar (Lighting Designer), and Paul James Prendergast (Sound Designer).

Photo Credit: Bronwen Houck

Cast

Jamie Maschler, Kate Olson, Alexander Sovronsky

Cast

Cheyenne Caseiber and Andi Alhadeff

Cast





Related Articles Shows View More Seattle Stories

More Hot Stories For You