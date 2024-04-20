Unexpected Productions to Present Mother's Day Improv Comedy Show

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Looking for something to do for Mother's Day? How about creating a special improv show for Mother's Day? And the best part? It will be performed by real mothers who are part of Unexpected Productions' resident ensemble.

Mothers deserve better than the usual "yo' Mamma" jokes, don't you think? So, on Mother's Day, May 12th, at 7:00 p.m., show them some love by treating them to a night of off-the-cuff comedy.

Ourskilled performers will delve into the hilarious joys and horrors of parenthood in this special Mother's Day show. Plus, admission is only $10 for moms, so if you haven't bought her a present yet, this show is a great way to win back her affection without breaking the bank.

So, what are you waiting for? Come and enjoy the show and let these talented performers prove just how much our Moms mean to us by mercilessly making fun of them. Remember, it's performed by actual mothers who are UP improvisers.

All moms get in for $10. Use the discount code IMAMOM

About Unexpected Productions Improv

Consistently voted Best Live Comedy in Western Washington, Unexpected Productions is the heart of improv in Puget Sound. For 41 years we have focused on the art of storytelling in its work, taking suggestions from YOU & weaving them into stories & scenes. And are now performing 7 shows a week and again have live classes.

Unexpected Productions focuses on the art of storytelling in its work, taking suggestions from the audience and weaving them into stories, scenes, and music. The audience is always part of the story.

Unexpected Productions is dedicated to the art and spirit of improvisation. We engage and enlighten artists and audiences with improvisational theater and spontaneous storytelling in all its forms. Our approach is professional, modern, innovative, and intelligent, illuminating the humor and truth in our world.

While Unexpected Productions always strives to present material that is generally appropriate for teen and adult audiences, due to the unpredictable and audience-participatory nature of improvisation, it is impossible to guarantee the content.

Unexpected Productions is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization. Tax ID # 95-3969771

Mother's Day Improv Comedy Show

Unexpected Productions

Market Theater

1428 Post Alley

Seattle, WA 98102

Date: 5/12/24 7:00

Tickets: $20 - $10 for Mom