Sensory-Friendly Performance Of Disney's ALADDIN Coming Up At The Paramount

Seattle Theatre Group will offer sensory-friendly performances as part of our programming. Sensory-friendly performances provide a supportive and judgment-free environment for people affected by sensory processing challenges so they can experience and enjoy live theatre. Modifications are made to the actual performance in addition to resources and activities offered in the lobby for audience members and their families to engage with before, during, and after the show.

The next sensory-friendly performance is for the touring Broadway production of Disney's Aladdin, which is part of STG's Broadway at the Paramount series. From the producer of The Lion King comes the timeless story of Aladdin, a thrilling new production filled with unforgettable beauty, magic, comedy, and breathtaking spectacle. It's an extraordinary theatrical event where one lamp and three wishes make the possibilities infinite. This performance will also be ASL interpreted and feature open captioning.

THEATRE MODIFICATIONS AT THIS PERFORMANCE INCLUDE

ASL interpretation and open captioning.

Lower sound level.

Lights remain on at a low level in the theatre during the performance.

A reduction of strobe lighting or lighting focused on the audience.

Patrons are free to talk and leave their seats during the performance.

Designated quiet and activity areas within the theatre.

Space throughout the theatre for standing and movement.

Guidance and sensory supports (fidgets, earplugs, noise cancelling earmuffs) available in the lobby before the show.

Audience members are welcome to bring their own manipulatives, seat cushions, comfort objects, and extra support items to the show.

Use of tablets, smart phones, and other electronic devices can be used with headphones during the performance.

Extra staff and volunteer support.

STG staff trained to be inviting and accommodating to families' needs.

Specialized therapists will be assigned to every floor to support families in need.

Tickets and More Information

The sensory-friendly performance will take place on SATURDAY, APRIL 27 AT 2:00 PM at THE PARAMOUNT THEATRE (911 Pine Street in Downtown Seattle). Click here for more information and to purchase tickets. Reserved Seating; All Ages.

STG is proud to offer affordable pricing to this performance to increase access and relieve attendance barriers for the community. Communities or audience members who would like to inquire about additionally subsidized tickets can contact sensoryperformances@stgpresents.org.