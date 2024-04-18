Sensory-Friendly Performance Of Disney's ALADDIN Coming Up At The Paramount

Modifications are made to the actual performance in addition to resources and activities offered in the lobby for audience members and their families to engage with.
Seattle Theatre Group will offer sensory-friendly performances as part of our programming. Sensory-friendly performances provide a supportive and judgment-free environment for people affected by sensory processing challenges so they can experience and enjoy live theatre. Modifications are made to the actual performance in addition to resources and activities offered in the lobby for audience members and their families to engage with before, during, and after the show.
The next sensory-friendly performance is for the touring Broadway production of Disney's Aladdin, which is part of STG's Broadway at the Paramount series. From the producer of The Lion King comes the timeless story of Aladdin, a thrilling new production filled with unforgettable beauty, magic, comedy, and breathtaking spectacle. It's an extraordinary theatrical event where one lamp and three wishes make the possibilities infinite. This performance will also be ASL interpreted and feature open captioning.
The sensory-friendly performance will take place on SATURDAY, APRIL 27 AT 2:00 PM at THE PARAMOUNT THEATRE (911 Pine Street in Downtown Seattle). Click here for more information and to purchase tickets. Reserved Seating; All Ages.
STG is proud to offer affordable pricing to this performance to increase access and relieve attendance barriers for the community. Communities or audience members who would like to inquire about additionally subsidized tickets can contact sensoryperformances@stgpresents.org.
