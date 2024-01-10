PAGLIACCI, THE MAGIC FLUTE & More Set for Seattle Opera 2024/25 Season

Seattle Opera has unveiled its 2024/25 season. Five mainstage operas and a year-round schedule of additional performances, events, and classes offer countless ways for audiences to immerse themselves in opera’s unique and powerful musical storytelling. With a slate packed with blockbusters, international stars, and important new stories, the upcoming season at Seattle Opera promises riveting, enriching experiences across the spectrum of opera.

“The 2024/25 season really offers something for everybody,” said Scheppelmann. “We’re bringing in some of our audiences’ all-time favorite operas, like Tosca and The Magic Flute, in addition to a pair of remarkable new pieces from some of today’s most acclaimed and imaginative creators. And as always, you’ll see these stories brought to life on stage by a collection of the world’s best performers. Whether it’s on stage or in the community, Seattle Opera is working to bring you music and theater that do exactly what opera should: excite and inspire.”

Opening the season is the “clown prince” of Italian verismo, Pagliacci. Ruggero Leoncavallo’s gritty tale of masked jealousy and unbridled rage features one of opera’s most iconic moments, the tenor aria “Vesti la giubba.” The sets come from Lyric Opera of Kansas City, with costumes produced in house at Seattle Opera.

Diego Torre stars as the tragic Canio in his Seattle Opera debut, alongside Monica Conesa in her company debut as Nedda and Michael Chioldi (Donner, Das Rheingold ’23) as Tonio. Seattle Opera Resident Artist Michael J. Hawk appears as Silvio, in his first leading role with the company. At the helm is famed Italian conductor Carlo Montanaro, who was praised for his “impeccable” sense of timing (The Seattle Times) in his appearance in 2023’s La traviata.

In October, audiences will be treated to a unique new work by the visionary writer and director Tazewell Thompson, the mind behind 2022’s “emotionally trenchant” Blue (Oregon ArtsWatch). Jubilee tells the story of the Fisk Jubilee Singers, who, through their performances of Negro Spirituals in concert halls around the world, forever changed the trajectory of music history. Featuring over 40 spirituals, from “Swing Low, Sweet Chariot” to “Wade in the Water,” the opera follows the Fisk Jubilee Singers’ early members as they embark on their first tours, raising money for the fledgling Fisk University. In those years, the ensemble performed for audiences and dignitaries around the world, including Queen Victoria, establishing a legacy that continues to the present day.

“The Negro Spiritual is the root, spine, scaffold, blueprint and, ultimately, the heart and soul of what gave way to gospel, blues, jazz, R&B, and even hip hop,” said Thompson, who began studying and collecting Negro Spirituals over 30 years ago. “If you want a compelling story of fierce determination, courage, and glorious singing, you will hear the early beginnings of music in America in this world premiere opera about the original The Fisk Jubilee Singers.”

After initial performances at Washington D.C.’s Arena Stage and Alabama Shakespeare Festival, Seattle Opera’s production will be the world premiere of a new orchestration by Michael Ellis Ingram, complementing the vocal arrangements by Dianne Adams McDowell. Conductor Kellen Gray, in his Seattle Opera debut, will lead the 13-member ensemble cast along with a 48-piece orchestra comprising members of theSeattle Symphony.

November sees the West Coast premiere of Lucidity, a new chamber opera from composer Laura Kaminsky and librettist David Cote, which receives its world premiere at On Site Opera in New York City in February 2024.

This intimate production at the Opera Center tells the story of Lili, an elderly singer and composer, whose son gives up a promising career as a concert pianist in order to care for her when she develops signs of dementia. By probing the realities of dementia and its challenges for those it touches, Lucidity explores the connections between music and memory and offers a touching portrait of love and perseverance.

“In Lucidity, music meets memory as four people come together in a music therapy trial to treat dementia,” said Kaminsky and Cote, both of whom have cared for a family member with an incurable disease and know firsthand the combination of terrible pain and bittersweet joy that role brings. “In creating this story, we want to shed light on the shared human experience of dementia from the perspectives of those who are affected. We look at how those afflicted struggle as they sense their world disappearing, against the experience of those who love and care for them. We find a way into their fear and anger, as well as revelations, as they confront the inevitable.”

Next, audience favorite A Very Drunken Christmas Carol returns for the holidays, following sold-out shows at the Opera Center in 2021 and 2022. Tenor Rob McPherson has brewed up a fresh flask of fermented fun that will keep audiences surprised, delighted, and intoxicated with holiday cheer.

In January, audiences will have the chance to hear a concert presentation of Hector Berlioz’s monumental Les Troyens for the first time at Seattle Opera. The performance features the second half (Acts 3–5) of this two-part opera, known as Les Troyens à Carthage, which begins after the fall of Troy as Aeneas arrives in Carthage and falls in love with Queen Dido.

The cast features two of opera’s biggest names: Tacoma native J’Nai Bridges as Dido and Russell Thomas as Aeneas. Bridges returns to Seattle Opera following her spectacular debut in last year’s Samson and Delilah in Concert.

For Russell Thomas, who has not performed at Seattle Opera since Nabucco (’15), this performance will be a return in more ways than one. “Seattle Opera has played a pivotal role in my journey from young artist to professional singer,” said Thomas, who was a Seattle Opera Young Artist during the 2002/03 season. “I’m so happy to be returning to McCaw Hall for my role debut as Aeneas in Les Troyens in Concert.”

This special concert presentation, which runs for only two performances, will be conducted by Seattle Symphony Conductor Emeritus Ludovic Morlot and will feature an 80-piece orchestra and the 60-member Seattle Opera Chorus, under the direction of Chorus Master Michaella Calzaretta.

In February and March, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s enchanting The Magic Flute plays in a stunning production from visionary director Barrie Kosky and mixed-media theater group 1927. After its premiere at the Komische Oper Berlin in 2012, this production has played for sold-out audiences in dozens of opera houses around the world, impressing operagoers with its bold combination of projection and live performance. The unique visual style, which mixes animation with silent-film aesthetics, draws out The Magic Flute’s fairytale elements and dreamlike qualities.

The cast includes Duke Kim (Alfredo, La traviata ’23) as Tamino alongside Brandie Sutton (Musetta, La bohème ’21) and 2023 Resident Artist Camille Ortiz (in her first mainstage role at Seattle Opera) alternating as Pamina. Sharleen Joynt (Morgana, Alcina ’23) returns to Seattle Opera as The Queen of the Night, Insung Sim makes his Seattle Opera debut as Sarastro, and Rodion Pogossov (Sgt. Belcore, The Elixir of Love ’22) returns as Papageno. Christine Brandes, praised for “[leading] the orchestra to extreme heights of performance” (Bachtrack) in this fall’s Alcina, returns to conduct.

On April 27, 2025, tenor Frederick Ballentine returns to Seattle Opera, following his star turn as Loge in 2023’s Das Rheingold, for a one-night-only recital in McCaw Hall. Featuring piano accompaniment and an eclectic variety of music, this event will showcase the electrifying charisma and passionate musicality that has made Ballentine one of the most sought-after performers in opera.

Finally, Seattle Opera closes its season with Giacomo Puccini’s shocking melodrama Tosca, in a classic production that “has just about everything” (The Seattle Times). Headlining the cast are Lianna Haroutounian (Cio-Cio-San, Madame Butterfly ’17) and Vanessa Goikoetxea (Alcina, Alcina ’23) as Floria Tosca with Yonghoon Lee (Samson, Samson and Delilah in Concert ’23) and Rame Lahaj (in his Seattle Opera debut) as Mario Cavaradossi.

On the podium is the exciting young conductor Leonardo Sini, who makes his Seattle Opera debut on the heels of several high-profile debuts at opera houses around the world. Directing the production is Brenna Corner, who last appeared at Seattle Opera for 2021’s bold filmed production of Don Giovanni.

Opera Center Events

Additionally, the 2024/25 season offers an array of events, performances, and classes, giving audience members of all ages a variety of ways to engage with opera beyond the stage.

· Opera 101

Six online sessions: Tuesdays, Nov. 5–Dec. 10, 2024, 6:30–8:00 PM

A lively and informative course that will enhance your enjoyment of this larger-than-life art form by giving you some essential terms and taking you on a listening tour of some of the most popular operas in the repertoire. More information at seattleopera.org/opera101.

· The Music of Berlioz with Ludovic Morlot

Jan. 18, 2025, at 7:00 PM, The Opera Center

Join conductor Ludovic Morlot as he extols the grandeur of Hector Berlioz’s music in this one-night-only class that delves into the composer’s visionary musico-dramatic techniques. More information at seattleopera.org/berlioz.

· An Immersive Seminar: Mozart’s The Magic Flute

Five sessions: Tuesdays, Jan. 28–Mar. 11, 2025, 6:30–8:00 PM, The Opera Center

Explore the multifaceted nature of The Magic Flute, from its appeal as a children’s show to its profound humanitarian themes. Examine the historical interpretations and significance of this opera and delve into the score and libretto. More information atseattleopera.org/fluteseminar.

· The Magic Flute Artists in Recital

Feb. 7, 2025, at 7:30 PM, The Opera Center

Join cast members from The Magic Flute, including Brandie Sutton (La bohème ’21), who sings the role of Pamina, for an evening of songs, arias, and more. More information at seattleopera.org/fluterecital.

· Resident Artists in Recital

Mar. 21, 2025, at 7:30 PM, The Opera Center

Our 2024 Resident artists, Michael J. Hawk and Tiffany Townsend, are featured in this intimate recital at the Opera Center. Get to know these up-and-coming singers beyond their appearances on the McCaw Hall stage. More information at seattleopera.org/residentartistrecital.

· Youth Opera Project: Robin Hood

Mar. 2025, The Opera Center

Robin Hood and the forest posse won’t leave anyone behind in this fresh take on a timeless classic. This familiar childhood tale, with music by Ben Moore and a libretto by Kelley Rourke, shares the value of coming together as a community and standing up for what you believe in. Presented by our Youth Opera Project, this opera is performed by youth ages 7–18.

· Opera and Politics

Six online sessions: Tuesdays, Apr. 15–May 20, 2025, 6:30–8:00 PM

Discover how opera, from the Baroque era to the present, reflected and shaped the political environments of its time, harnessing its ability to inspire, educate, and unite audiences to become a powerful medium for the expression of political ideas and cultural values. More information at seattleopera.org/operapolitics.

· Earth to Kenzie

Jun. 2025, The Opera Center

Kenzie is a fifth grader with a vivid imagination and a taste for adventure. When she ends up in a family shelter with her mother, her world is thrown into uncertainty. Kenzie must face her fears and realize that she’s not alone after all. Performed by professional singers, with music by Frances Pollock and a libretto by Jessica Murphy Moo, this one-act opera explores themes of empathy and finding strength despite adversity.

Performance Information

Pagliacci

· Music and libretto by Ruggero Leoncavallo

· August 3, 4, 10, 11, 14, 16, & 17, 2024

· McCaw Hall (321 Mercer St, Seattle, WA 98109)

Click Here

Jubilee

· Created & directed by Tazewell Thompson, vocal arrangements by Dianne Adams McDowell, orchestrated by Michael Ellis Ingram

· October 12, 13, 16, 19, 20, 22, & 25, 2024

· McCaw Hall (321 Mercer St, Seattle, WA 98109)

· seattleopera.org/jubilee

Lucidity

· Music by Laura Kaminsky, libretto by David Cote

· November 21, 22, 23 (2 perfs.), & 24, 2024

· The Opera Center (363 Mercer St, Seattle, WA 98109)

· seattleopera.org/lucidity

A Very Drunken Christmas Carol

· December 13, 15, 18, 20, & 22, 2024

· The Opera Center (363 Mercer St, Seattle, WA 98109)

· seattleopera.org/drunkentenor

Les Troyens in Concert

· Music and libretto by Hector Berlioz

· January 17 & 19, 2025

· McCaw Hall (321 Mercer St, Seattle, WA 98109)

· seattleopera.org/troyens

The Magic Flute

· Music by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, libretto by Emanuel Schikaneder

· February 22, 23, 26, March 1, 2, 7, 8, & 9, 2025

· McCaw Hall (321 Mercer St, Seattle, WA 98109)

· seattleopera.org/flute

Frederick Ballentine in Concert

· Sunday, April 27, 2025

· McCaw Hall (321 Mercer St, Seattle, WA 98109)

· seattleopera.org/ballentine

Tosca

· Music by Giacomo Puccini, libretto by Luigi Illica & Giuseppe Giacosa

· May 3, 4, 9, 10, 11, 14, & 17, 2025

· McCaw Hall (321 Mercer St, Seattle, WA 98109)

· seattleopera.org/tosca

Tickets and season information at seattleopera.org/discoverseason.

Photo credit: Ken Howard