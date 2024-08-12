ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS Announced At Tacoma Little Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tacoma Little Theatre opens its 106th Season with the hilarious British comedy, One Man, Two Guvnors, directed by Brett Carr.

Written by Richard Bean and with songs by Grand Olding, One Man, Two Guvnors is based on the Italian classic, The Servant of Two Masters.

Brighton, England. 1963. Change is in the air, and Francis Henshall is looking to make his mark. In search of work, he finds himself employed by small-time gangster Roscoe Crabbe. But Roscoe is really Rachel, posing as her own dead brother, herself in love with Stanley Stubbers who, in turn, becomes our hero's other ‘guvnor'. Fighting a mounting sense of confusion, Francis goes out of his way to serve both bosses. But with the distractions of a feminist book keeper, a self-important actor, and select members of the criminal fraternity (not to mention his own mammoth appetite) to contend with, how long can he keep them apart? This hilarious comedy received 5-star reviews from every London newspaper and was the hit of the 2012 Broadway season.

Tacoma Little Theatre's production of One Man, Two Guvnors features the outstanding talents of: Blake R. York (Francis), Guy Simpson III (Stanley), Cassie Fastabend (Rachel), Mikel Michener (Harry), John Gonzales (Charlie), Mark Peterson (Lloyd), Brittany Griffins (Pauline) Gretchen Boyt (Dolly), Micheal O'Hara (Alfie), Roger Iverson (Gareth), and Christina Ramirez (Ensemble).

One Man, Two Guvnors will run Friday, September 6, through Sunday, September 22, 2024, for a total of 10 performances. Evening showings are at 7:30pm and matinees are at 2:00pm.

There will be a special “Pay What You Can” performance on Thursday, September 19, 2024, at 7:30pm. Tickets for that performance are available now online, in person, or over the phone.

The performance on Sunday, September 22, 2024, at 2:00pm will be an ASL interpreted performance.

Tickets are $29.00 (Adults), $27.00 (Seniors 60+/Students/Military), and $22.00 (Children 12 and under). Tickets may be purchased online at www.tacomalittletheatre.com, or by calling our Box Office at (253) 272-2281. Group rates are available for 10 or more, and special FLEX passes for 6 are only $155.00.

One Man, Two Guvnors is recommended for ages 12 and up.

Comments