Museum of Pop Culture's Halloween Bash 'Fashionably Undead' to Return This October
The Museum of Pop Culture's epic Halloween bash Fashionably Undead is returning after a multi-year hiatus! On Saturday, October 29, don your scariest costume and make your way to the museum for the Halloween dance party of the season.
There will be a costume contest with $500 cash prize, an escape room experience, horror exhibition, and more - all to the beat of DJ Morgue Anne's spinning. For details, visit MoPOP.org.
FASHIONABLY UNDEAD PARTY AGENDA
- DJ Morgue Anne (@themorgueanne)
- Escape room by Hourglass Escapes
- Horror exhibition - MoPOP's "Scared To Death"
- Costume contest $500 prize
- (see contest rules)
- (see costume and weapon policy)
EVENT DETAILS:
This event is 21+ only.
WHEN:
October 29, 2022
8:00PM-12:00AM
WHERE:
MoPOP
325 5th Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
TICKETS:
$20-$28
General Admission
$25 advance online | $28 at door
MoPOP MEMBERS
$20 advance online | $23 at door
Group Pricing
5-9 tickets // 15% off
10+ tickets // 30% off