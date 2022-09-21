Museum of Pop Culture's Halloween Bash 'Fashionably Undead' to Return This October

The Museum of Pop Culture's epic Halloween bash Fashionably Undead is returning after a multi-year hiatus! On Saturday, October 29, don your scariest costume and make your way to the museum for the Halloween dance party of the season.

There will be a costume contest with $500 cash prize, an escape room experience, horror exhibition, and more - all to the beat of DJ Morgue Anne's spinning. For details, visit MoPOP.org.

FASHIONABLY UNDEAD PARTY AGENDA

DJ Morgue Anne (@themorgueanne)

Escape room by Hourglass Escapes

Horror exhibition - MoPOP's "Scared To Death"

Costume contest $500 prize

(see contest rules)

(see costume and weapon policy)

EVENT DETAILS:

This event is 21+ only.

WHEN:

October 29, 2022

8:00PM-12:00AM

WHERE:

MoPOP

325 5th Ave N

Seattle, WA 98109

TICKETS:

$20-$28

General Admission

$25 advance online | $28 at door

MoPOP MEMBERS

$20 advance online | $23 at door

Group Pricing

5-9 tickets // 15% off

10+ tickets // 30% off