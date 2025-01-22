LES MISÉRABLES & More Set for Broadway at The Paramount 2025-26 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Broadway at The Paramount 2025-2026 season has been revealed, featuring ten shows, including the seven-show season and three Season Options. This season promises to bring extraordinary entertainment with new touring productions direct from Broadway and some all-time favorites.



Subscription renewals go on sale Wednesday, January 22 at 10am and new subscriptions will be available in early spring.



“The 2025/26 Broadway at the Paramount season promises to be spectacular,” said Josh LaBelle, Executive Director of Seattle Theatre Group. “It is a perfect representation of the best Broadway has to offer, with beloved classics like The Lion King and The Phantom of the Opera, alongside shows that showcase theatrical innovation, including Shucked and Hell’s Kitchen. We are also proud to launch the national tour of Stereophonic right here in Seattle. STG is committed to creating arts experiences for all communities and I take pride in knowing that our Broadway series has something for everyone.”





The season starts sizzling with the Tony and Grammy Award® winning SOME LIKE IT HOT, a glorious musical and dance spectacular with two musicians on the run after witnessing a mob hit, who ultimately have the life-chasing, life-changing trip of a lifetime.



Next up is the most Tony Award-winning show of 2024, STEREOPHONIC, which brings us inside a recording studio in 1976 with an up-and-coming rock band on the cusp of superstardom, experiencing all of the pressure that goes with it.



Early November brings SHUCKED, the hilarious corn-fed, corn-bred American musical sure to satisfy your appetite for great musical theater! It's a farm to fable story that will have you laughing your stalks off.



The holidays bring a treat this year with the first Season Option, back by popular demand, DISNEY’S THE LION KING, making its triumphant return to Seattle’s Paramount Theatre for a five-week engagement.



The new year brings the musical memoir, created in collaboration with Neil Diamond himself, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL, the uplifting true story of how a kid from Brooklyn became a chart-busting, show-stopping American icon.



As Valentine’s Day approaches, the all-new Broadway Tour of THE WIZ comes to Seattle, with the first professional national tour in more than 40 years. THE WIZ changed the face of Broadway forever, with its iconic score of gospel, soul, and 70’s funk ushering Dorothy in to her place in the contemporary world.



In early Spring we open THE NOTEBOOK, based on the best-selling novel that inspired the iconic film. It tells the story of two people from different worlds, and the enduring power of their love.



Spring arrives and brings the next Season Option, one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history, LES MISÉRABLES, the timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit.



The final Season Option is up next as Seattle welcomes back THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, with its brilliant original production, setting the stage for the romantic and hauntingly beautiful story where jealousy, madness and passions collide.



Finally, the season closes with HELL’S KITCHEN, a coming-of-age story between a mother and daughter, set to the music from Grammy Award® -Winner Alicia Keys. It’s about finding yourself, your purpose, and the community that lifts you.



____________________________________________________



The 2025/2026 Premera Blue Cross Broadway at The Paramount Season schedule is as follows:



SOME LIKE IT HOT

September 16 – 21, 2025



STEREOPHONIC

October 7 – 12, 2025



SHUCKED

November 4 – 9, 2025



DISNEY’S THE LION KING (Season Option) *

December 4, 2025 – January 4, 2026



A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL

January 13 – 18, 2026



THE WIZ

February 10 – 15, 2026

THE NOTEBOOK

March 3 – 8, 2026

LES MISÉRABLES (Season Option) *

April 7 – 19, 2026



THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (Season Option) *

May 13 – 24, 2026



HELL’S KITCHEN

July 21 – 26, 2026

*A completed subscription purchase must be processed in order to purchase tickets for the Season Options. Season Options are not included in an 2025/2026 season package. Additional purchase is required.







