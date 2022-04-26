Just Us Girls & Co. to Present LIZZIE the Musical

Just Us Girls & Co. will present its inaugural musical production in the summer of 2022. The title of the musical is LIZZIE. It will be held at The Give Inn from June 24th- July 2nd, show times vary from 3:00pm to 7:00pm. The address where the production will happening is at 2220 NW Market Ste #L00, Seattle, WA 98107.

LIZZIE is American mythology set to a blistering rock score. This murder musical is about the notorious Lizzie Borden. On August 4th, 1892, Andrew Jackson Borden and Abby Durfee Borden were found dead in their home, the victims of a brutal hatchet murder.

The main suspect was Andrew's daughter Lizzie. The trial of Lizzie Borden was a national news story and over a century later the story is still an American legend.

Ticket prices for this production range from $25-$45, with various VIP Packges available. All profits will be used to pay actors, creative team, band, crew and authors, as well as help fund future productions. Your can order tickets via this link: https://seabcc.ticketleap.com/lizzie-the-rock-musical/.

For more information www.justusgirlsco.com.