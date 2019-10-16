Juan Felipe Molano ConductsFirst Seattle Youth Symphony Orchestra Concert At Benaroya 11/17

New music director, Juan Felipe Molano will conduct the Seattle Youth Symphony Orchestra (SYSO) on November 17, 2019 at 3pm in Benaroya Hall's large Mark Taper Foundation Auditorium. Molano chose pieces by the Russian masters for his inaugural concert and reports that, "rehearsals have gone extraordinarily well. These young musicians have a mastery and commitment that exceeds my expectations. They have risen to every challenge I toss their way and I cannot wait to share the experience with you."

The compositions Molano selected for Russian Masters reflect the art form's highest levels of integrity and complexity. Molano explains, "The young musician's inspiring energy shines with Alexander Borodin's Polovtsian Dances from Prince Igor. And with Symphony No. 9 by Dmitri Shostakovich the musicians relay the spirit of Russia in 1945 with a fascinating mix of defiance and beauty."

The virtuosity associated with the Russian Masters is also seen in two of SYSO's annual concerto competition winners. Hugo Bliss (Roosevelt High School) and Julin Cheung (Kellogg Middle School in Shoreline) take center stage on November 17th; they play Mozart's Horn Concerto No. 3 in E-flat, K. 447 - Mvt 1 and plays Joaquin Rodrigo's Concierto pastoral for flute - Mvt 1 respectively.

Tickets and subscriptions are on sale now at SYSO.org





