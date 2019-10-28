Jo Koy Tours to First Interstate Center For The Arts

Due to overwhelming demand, 27 new cities will be added to the Just Kidding World Tour in 2020. Comedian Jo Koy will be performing at prominent venues around the country, such as the Forum in Los Angeles, Radio City Music Hall in New York, Chase Center in San Francisco, and The Chicago Theatre to name a few. Pre-sale will begin October 30 at 10:00am, and tickets will go on-sale Friday,November 1 at 10:00am. Ticket prices with range from $39.50 - $79.50 and will be available to purchase at: www.ticketswest.com

Fresh off the release of his highly anticipated Netflix special, Comin' In Hot streaming worldwide NOW on Netflix. The comedian is currently on the first leg of his Just Kidding World Tour, and has also announced shows in Australia, New Zealand and Philippines in addition to the added North American dates. The Just Kidding World Tour will feature ALL NEW material.

Koy has come a long way from his modest beginnings performing at a Las Vegas coffee house. As one of today's premiere stand-up comedians, Koy sells out theaters and arenas around the world. He has been breaking ticket sale records with his infectious and explosive energy on-stage. Koy pulls inspiration from his family, specifically his son, with material that has universal appeal.

The comedian has had four highly-rated and successful stand-up specials on Comedy Central and Netflix. He can also be heard on his weekly podcast, The Koy Pond with Jo Koy by Starburns Audio.

In 2018, Koy was given the prestigious "Stand-Up Comedian Of The Year" award at the Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal. In 2019, the comedian reached #1 on the Billboard Charts for his stand-up comedy album, Live From Seattle.

Koy has appeared on over 140 episodes of Chelsea Lately as a season regular roundtable guest. Other appearances include: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Late Late Show with James Corden, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Last Call with Carson Daly, Lights Out with David Spade, @Midnight with Chris Hardwick, Larry King Now, Beat Bobby Flay, The Breakfast Club, Celebrity Page TV, World's Funniest Fails and Sean In The Wild.

For more information visit: https://jokoy.com





