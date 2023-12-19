Intiman and The Seagull Project Announce Cast For THE LOWER DEPTHS 

Intiman Theatre and The Seagull Project have announced the cast for their upcoming co-production of Maxim Gorky's masterpiece, The Lower Depths.

The cast features 14 of the finest actors working in Seattle, offering a rare opportunity to witness a large, A-list cast in the intimate 140-seat Erickson Theater. The play has been translated from the Russian text by Tyler Polumsky, and features a brand new adaptation created during an 18-month rehearsal process by Seagull Project company members David Quicksall, Charles Leggett, and Gavin Reub. All ticket tiers are now available for this soul wrenching drama showing February 6-24, 2024.

“After partnering with The Williams Project last year on The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window, we are thrilled to welcome The Seagull Project to their new home at Intiman Theatre,” says Wesley Frugé, Intiman's Managing Director. “Both companies share a commitment to artistic excellence, and we are excited to include this classic hallmark of Russian realism in our 50th anniversary season.”

ABOUT THE PLAY:

Neglected, seeking refuge and hope, fourteen lost souls battle for love and humanity while pushing at the limits of the human spirit and a society at the breaking point.

The play stars Kiki Abba (2019 Gregory Award nominee for Everything You Touch), Julie Briskman (Native Gardens at Intiman and The Seagull Project co-founder), Rob Burgess (The Little Mermaid at 5th Ave), Miguel Castellano (Sweat at ACT), Jonelle Jordan (Last Drive to Dodge at Taproot), Charles Leggett (countless Intiman credits including Angels in America, Hir), Sharva Maynard (The Grapes of Wrath as part of Intiman's American Cycle, 2005), Tyler Polumsky (company member of Ilkhom Theatre's Main Ensemble in Tashkent, Uzbekistan), David Quicksall (appeared in three previous Seagull Project productions), Esther Okech (currently appearing in Black Nativity at Intiman), Alexandra Tavares (co-founder of Seagull Project, The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window at Intiman), Amy Thone (last season's The Niceties), and Jarron Williams (currently appearing in Black Nativity).

The Seagull Project's Artistic Director Gavin Reub will direct. He says, “This is an incredible, hard-hitting cast of Seattle stars, taking on a story that is undeniably resonant to our city today. These characters live in the corner of our eyes every day, and this dream collaboration with Intiman has given us the space to bring them vividly to life."

The creative team is rounded out by Jennifer Zeyl (scenic), Katrina Hess (costumes), Ryan Dunn (lights), and Matt Starritt (sound).

All ticket tiers are now on sale at Click Here, ranging from $20-$110. FREE FOR EVERYONE tickets: 10 free walk-up tickets will be distributed 1hr before each performance on a first come, first served basis (limit 2 per person). Intiman Members receive 30% off all ticket purchases with Membership starting at just $8/month.