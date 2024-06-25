Intiman Theatre Announces 2024-25 Season And New Cabaret Experience 

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Intiman Theatre has announced their 2024-25 season, and the launch of the Intiman Cabaret, a brand new experience that will showcase work from Seattle and beyond in an intimate setting.

Nine shows are part of the season, including the return of beloved Black Nativity. This exciting expansion comes as Intiman enters the fourth year as the professional theatre-in-residence at Seattle Central College, where students earning their AA Degree in Technical Theatre for Social Justice gain on the job training while shadowing union professionals.

“The Intiman Cabaret is born from our commitment to holding space for Seattle artists at every stage of their careers, and continuing to expand upon what contemporary performance can be,” says Jennifer Zeyl, Artistic Director. “We hope you join us for a known favorite and trust us to expand your palate!”

The Intiman Cabaret will transform the Erickson Theater into a 21+ cabaret venue with table and bar seating, cocktail lounge service, and the chance to enjoy a theatrical mix of one-person plays, drag and performance art, musical acts and more. The Cabaret will kick off with Hotel Gatsby, a Halloween show from BeautyBoiz that combines dance and drag. Next is TRIPLE FIRE SIGN, an original concert created exclusively for Intiman by multi-hyphenate artist Justin Huertas (Lizard Boy). The worldwide phenomenon Tennessee Rising: The Dawn of Tennessee Williams written and performed by Jacob Storms will play in November, originally directed for the stage by Alan Cumming. Spring productions include Cherdonna's Favorite Things, a brand new show from the incomparable Cherdonna Shinatra, and Scott Shoemaker's :PROBED!, a hilarious comedy that “deeply probes” the depths of the UFO phenomena that first premiered at Re-Bar. More will be announced soon.

Mainstage productions will see the return of the holiday tradition Black Nativity, with director Valerie Curtis-Newton returning to direct after a sold-out run in 2023. In February, Intiman will present CRAVE, a poetic exploration of love, loss, sex and desire by Sarah Kane, nearly two decades after it last stunned audiences as one of the first productions from Washington Ensemble Theater. For this revisiting of the material, Intiman will bring together many of the original artists for a career retrospective and celebration, including Roger Bennigton, Marc Kennison (Waxie Moon), and Marya Sea Kaminski. Intiman Artistic Director, Jennifer Zeyl will once again design the set, having won the Stranger Genius Award in 2006 for her original design. Acclaimed multi-disciplinary artist, Ahamefule J. Oluo (Now I'm Fine; Susan) closes the season with the Seattle premiere of The Things Around Us, a dazzling new work that layers live music, electronic looping, and narrative exploration to create an intimate tapestry of characters and existential inquiries.

Premium pre-sale tickets and cabaret tables are available now for Intiman Members at 30% off, with general pre-sale starting July 16th. Membership starts at just $8/month. To learn more, to become a Member, or to purchase pre-sale tickets visit intiman.org.

Comments