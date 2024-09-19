Indigenous Voices Take Centerstage at The Paramount for NETSE MOT

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Seattle Theatre Group (STG) and Children of the Setting Sun Productions (CSSP) will present Netse Mot 2024 – One People Gathering, a powerful movement toward healing, unity, and connection, featuring Indigenous voices from across the region on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, at 7:00pm at The Paramount Theatre. This full day of events promises dynamic cultural performances, inspirational speakers, and shared wisdom, rooted in the Coast Salish teaching of "Netse Mot" – One Heart, One Mind.

Tickets start at $20 (not including fees) and go on sale Friday, Sept. 20 at 10:00am. They can be purchased online at www.stgpresents.org or in person at the Paramount Theatre Box Office at 911 Pine Street in Downtown Seattle.

In addition to the evening program for the community, CSSP will be inviting students from the Seattle School District and local Tribal Schools to attend a free daytime program supporting the Since Time Immemorial curriculum to help further the aim of educating young students more about Tribal Sovereignty and important shared local histories.

In these challenging times of political unrest, climate change, and societal division, Netse Mot seeks to bring together people from all backgrounds to honor Indigenous knowledge and leadership. Attendees will experience an unforgettable night of performances, including music, dance, and storytelling from renowned Indigenous artists such as Dallas Goldtooth, Notorious Cree, Fawn Wood, Tia Wood, and Delbert Anderson. The event also highlights the work of Indigenous leaders like Amy Bowers Cordalis and Sammy Gensaw III, whose advocacy for environmental protection and cultural preservation continues to inspire global change.

“We are coming together as one, sharing our stories, songs, and dances to inspire a future where we all work together in gratitude and respect,” said Darrell Hillaire, Founder of Children of the Setting Sun. This event is part of a growing movement, a collective awakening. Together, we will face today’s challenges, not as one person, but as One People. We cannot be One People without you.

This unique celebration is designed for in-person and virtual audiences alike. Those unable to attend in person are invited to join the livestream and experience this cultural gathering online.

Comments

SPONSORED BY SEATTLE REP