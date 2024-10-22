FUSSY CLOUD PUPPET SLAM Returns In Volume 26: What's The Worst That Could Happen?

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Fussy Cloud Puppet Slam is back and more bizarre than ever in Volume 26: "What's the Worst That Could Happen?" on Friday, November 15th and Saturday, November 16th at Theatre off Jackson.

Prepare for a wildly imaginative evening of puppetry as nine talented Pacific Northwest artists come together to present Fussy Cloud Puppet Slam Volume 26: "What's the Worst That Could Happen?", an eccentric and unforgettable puppet variety show. Each act explores the disastrous, humorous, and unexpected outcomes of life's strangest situations in ways only puppetry can.

With acts that range from the darkly comic to the whimsically bizarre, this show is an exploration of the worst-case scenarios we all fear – and what happens when things go off the rails. Whether it's a penguin attempting to recite poetry, a sloth murderer, or a ventriloquist duet about a collapsing ceiling, this show promises a night filled with inventive puppetry and unpredictable twists.

Inspired by the tumultuous political environment and late-stage capitalism that surrounds us, "What's the Worst That Could Happen?" presents failure and collapse in a humorous and unexpected way. Each artist explores what happens when things go wrong – and how disaster—whether small or grand—can be an opportunity for creativity, laughter, and discovery.

Meet the Artists:

Hosted by the effervescent Tootsie Spangles, this show features the work of nine PNW artists, each bringing their own distinct puppetry to the stage:

NightShade Kettlehead Studios Works of Gina's Zoo Pack Puppets Annie Positions Jawbone Puppet Theatre Treasure Trove Alice's Malices Franco and Noe

Fussy Cloud Puppet Slam Volume 26 celebrates the incredible talent of the Pacific Northwest, with a variety of mediums, including hand and rod puppets, shadow puppetry, masks, belly-dancing, and cardboard puppets. We promise an evening of imagination and stunning visual artistry for those curious about the wild world of puppetry where creativity reigns and anything can (and will) go wrong. Fussy Cloud has been lovingly described by Real Change News as “the cherry atop the weird sundae” that is Seattle.

For more information about the show, please contact Fussy Cloud Puppet Slam at fussycloudpuppetslam@gmail.com.

