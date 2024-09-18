FRACTURE! A Math Horror Experience Announced At Georgetown Steam Plant

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Matheatre, Seattle Universal Math Museum, and MathHappens present FRACTURE! an interactive math horror experience.

Math is breaking, leaving chaos and terror in its wake. The ancient Cult of Pythagoras has broken physics and reality through an arcane incantation, opening a dreaded ArithmeRift in Seattle's Georgetown Steam Plant.

The agents of the federal government's Situationally Uncertain Mathematics Mitigation (SUMM) Division are trying to contain the Fracture and save math. But they need help from expendables volunteers. Like you!

The FRACTURE! interactive math horror experience is part haunted house, part live theater, part escape room.

Explorations into the Fracture will commence 10 October and run through 13 October, Thursday - Saturday 7pm - 10pm, Saturday 2pm - 5pm, Sunday 1pm - 5pm. Warning: evening explorers will experience extreme darkness, flashing lights, loud noises, and sudden frights. Daytime versions are less frightening and family friendly. Groups will enter every fifteen minutes. Some will survive.

FRACTURE!

Created by Matheatre

Co-Produced by Seattle Universal Math Museum (SUMM)

Sponsored by MathHappens

October 10-13

Georgetown Steam Plant, 6605 13th Ave S, Seattle, WA 98108

Thursday - Saturday, 7pm - 10pm (Frightening After Dark Version)

Warning: extreme darkness, flashing lights, loud noises, and sudden frights

Saturday 2pm - 5pm, Sunday 1pm - 5pm (All-ages Before Dark Version)

Experience is 15 minutes long

Fully Accessible

(No restroom facilities in the building. Wheelchair accessible portable toilet available)

Tickets: pay what you want

Please dress warmly! The Steam Plant is not heated and can get very chilly.

