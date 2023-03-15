Experience Joie De Vivre at Seattle's French Fest: A Celebration Of French-Speaking Cultures

Seattle's French Fest: A Celebration of French-Speaking Cultures, part of the Seattle Center Festál series, celebrates the diversity of traditions, ideas, dialects and more that comprise French-speaking cultures around the world. Presented by France Education Northwest (FEN), this annual festival will take place on Sunday, March 19th from 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. at the Armory Food & Event Hall at Seattle Center.

"We are delighted and thrilled to be once again hosting Seattle's French Fest and welcoming the Greater Seattle community in-person for this celebratory event since 2019," said Aleksa Chevskaya, French Fest Producer. "We look forward to meeting new and old friends and visitors and invite them to enjoy our interactive program filled with exciting activities that families can enjoy together!"

This year's festival will honor French gastronomy, inviting bakeries, restaurants, chocolate companies, and more to participate. By showcasing artists and groups from French-speaking cultures, French Fest aims to raise awareness among French and American audiences about the importance of French culture and language in the world.

The festival welcomes Canadian Francophone TV personality Frédéric Choinière who will serve as the master of ceremonies for this one-day event. This year's festival will include visits from the Consulate General of France in San Francisco and the Consulate General of Canada in Seattle. There will be opportunities to visit The Château de Goulaine virtually, a historic Château located in the Loire Valley wine region near Nantes, France, organized by the Seattle-Nantes Sister City Association. Visitors will also enjoy Tahitian and West African dance and music with live performances from Gansango Music & Dance and Te Fare O Tamatoa.

Guests can connect with Francophone schools, after-school programs, food vendors, and local businesses and participate in various cooking demonstrations from Seattle-based French chefs. There will be wine tastings, film screenings, choirs, and conferences. Children's activities include cartoonists and book readings, making this a family-friendly event that is free and open to the public.

"We are excited to continue our 2023 Festál series with Seattle's French Fest, A Celebration of French-Speaking Cultures," said Seattle Center Interim Director Marshall Foster. "I am thankful Seattle Center can provide opportunities to highlight the culturally rich communities who help shape the character and course of our region."

Booth and vendors include Air Tahiti Tourism, Alliance Française de Seattle, Apple Cox Design, Canoe Island French Camp, Consulate du Canada, Crêperie, Délégation du Québec, EFGS, Fairmont, FASPS, FISW, French Mornings, L'Expérience Paris, Le Petit Village, Les Lilas, Les Petits Livres, Merrill Lynch Life Agency, Nathalie Boss Real Estate, NSFS, Pays Provençal, Seattle-Nantes Sister City Association (SNSCA), and Tahiti Tourism.

"Our vision for One Seattle is a city where we uplift and celebrate the many cultures that make our city stronger," said Mayor Bruce Harrell. "Seattle's French Fest is an excellent opportunity to honor and share the diversity of French-speaking cultures and traditions through delicious food, art, and performances while also celebrating Seattle's close ties to our sister city of Nantes, France."

Seattle Center presents Festál: Seattle's French Fest in partnership with France Education Northwest. Admission is free of charge. For more information, visit https://www.seattlecenter.com/festal or call 206-684-7200.