Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Experience Joie De Vivre at Seattle's French Fest: A Celebration Of French-Speaking Cultures

This annual festival will take place on Sunday, March 19th from 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. at the Armory Food & Event Hall at Seattle Center.

Mar. 15, 2023  

Experience Joie De Vivre at Seattle's French Fest: A Celebration Of French-Speaking Cultures

Seattle's French Fest: A Celebration of French-Speaking Cultures, part of the Seattle Center Festál series, celebrates the diversity of traditions, ideas, dialects and more that comprise French-speaking cultures around the world. Presented by France Education Northwest (FEN), this annual festival will take place on Sunday, March 19th from 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. at the Armory Food & Event Hall at Seattle Center.

"We are delighted and thrilled to be once again hosting Seattle's French Fest and welcoming the Greater Seattle community in-person for this celebratory event since 2019," said Aleksa Chevskaya, French Fest Producer. "We look forward to meeting new and old friends and visitors and invite them to enjoy our interactive program filled with exciting activities that families can enjoy together!"

This year's festival will honor French gastronomy, inviting bakeries, restaurants, chocolate companies, and more to participate. By showcasing artists and groups from French-speaking cultures, French Fest aims to raise awareness among French and American audiences about the importance of French culture and language in the world.

The festival welcomes Canadian Francophone TV personality Frédéric Choinière who will serve as the master of ceremonies for this one-day event. This year's festival will include visits from the Consulate General of France in San Francisco and the Consulate General of Canada in Seattle. There will be opportunities to visit The Château de Goulaine virtually, a historic Château located in the Loire Valley wine region near Nantes, France, organized by the Seattle-Nantes Sister City Association. Visitors will also enjoy Tahitian and West African dance and music with live performances from Gansango Music & Dance and Te Fare O Tamatoa.

Guests can connect with Francophone schools, after-school programs, food vendors, and local businesses and participate in various cooking demonstrations from Seattle-based French chefs. There will be wine tastings, film screenings, choirs, and conferences. Children's activities include cartoonists and book readings, making this a family-friendly event that is free and open to the public.

"We are excited to continue our 2023 Festál series with Seattle's French Fest, A Celebration of French-Speaking Cultures," said Seattle Center Interim Director Marshall Foster. "I am thankful Seattle Center can provide opportunities to highlight the culturally rich communities who help shape the character and course of our region."

Booth and vendors include Air Tahiti Tourism, Alliance Française de Seattle, Apple Cox Design, Canoe Island French Camp, Consulate du Canada, Crêperie, Délégation du Québec, EFGS, Fairmont, FASPS, FISW, French Mornings, L'Expérience Paris, Le Petit Village, Les Lilas, Les Petits Livres, Merrill Lynch Life Agency, Nathalie Boss Real Estate, NSFS, Pays Provençal, Seattle-Nantes Sister City Association (SNSCA), and Tahiti Tourism.

"Our vision for One Seattle is a city where we uplift and celebrate the many cultures that make our city stronger," said Mayor Bruce Harrell. "Seattle's French Fest is an excellent opportunity to honor and share the diversity of French-speaking cultures and traditions through delicious food, art, and performances while also celebrating Seattle's close ties to our sister city of Nantes, France."

Seattle Center presents Festál: Seattle's French Fest in partnership with France Education Northwest. Admission is free of charge. For more information, visit https://www.seattlecenter.com/festal or call 206-684-7200.




The School Of Drama Producing Artist Laboratory At The University Of Washington Presents I Photo
The School Of Drama Producing Artist Laboratory At The University Of Washington Presents IN THE BLOOD, May 3 – 7
The School of Drama Producing Artist Laboratory at the University of Washington presents IN THE BLOOD, a play written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Suzan-Lori Parks, directed by graduate M.F.A. directing students Kate Drummond and Nick O'Leary, Wednesday, May 3rd, 2023 - Sunday, May 7th, 2023.
Browse Seattle Theater Jobs, Listings & More in the BroadwayWorld Classifieds Photo
Browse Seattle Theater Jobs, Listings & More in the BroadwayWorld Classifieds
BroadwayWorld's Classifieds, the largest theater-industry job and listing resource on the web, is now going global! You can now submit and search for jobs/listings by region - including Seattle!
HAIRSPRAY Comes to the Paramount Theatre in April Photo
HAIRSPRAY Comes to the Paramount Theatre in April
HAIRSPRAY, Broadway’s Tony Award®-winning musical comedy phenomenon returns to Seattle! This new North American tour, helmed by original director Jack O’Brien and original choreographer Jerry Mitchell, will play April 4 through 9 at Seattle’s Paramount Theatre.
Review: BETWEEN TWO KNEES at Seattle Repertory Theatre Photo
Review: BETWEEN TWO KNEES at Seattle Repertory Theatre
BETWEEN TWO KNEES at Seattle Rep is unlike any other show, mixing shame with amusement into a piece that uses comedy as resistance. The 1491s make the voices of Native Americans heard and choose to do so through comedy. With humor as their weapon, the show takes aim at the violence, abuse, and manipulation that indigenous cultures have suffered and those who perpetrated those crimes. The show will make you laugh and make your seat of privilege so uncomfortable that you want to do something about it.hat did our critic think of BETWEEN TWO KNEES at Seattle Repertory Theatre?

More Hot Stories For You


The School Of Drama Producing Artist Laboratory At The University Of Washington Presents IN THE BLOOD, May 3 – 7The School Of Drama Producing Artist Laboratory At The University Of Washington Presents IN THE BLOOD, May 3 – 7
March 14, 2023

The School of Drama Producing Artist Laboratory at the University of Washington presents IN THE BLOOD, a play written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Suzan-Lori Parks, directed by graduate M.F.A. directing students Kate Drummond and Nick O'Leary, Wednesday, May 3rd, 2023 - Sunday, May 7th, 2023.
HAIRSPRAY Comes to the Paramount Theatre in AprilHAIRSPRAY Comes to the Paramount Theatre in April
March 14, 2023

HAIRSPRAY, Broadway’s Tony Award®-winning musical comedy phenomenon returns to Seattle! This new North American tour, helmed by original director Jack O’Brien and original choreographer Jerry Mitchell, will play April 4 through 9 at Seattle’s Paramount Theatre.
EL COQUI ESPECTACULAR Comes to Centerstage TheatreEL COQUI ESPECTACULAR Comes to Centerstage Theatre
March 7, 2023

A new theatrical extravaganza; El Coqui Espectacular and the Bottle of Doom explodes onto Centerstage Theatre's stage from March 24 - April 16, 2023. Comic-book-artist Alex combats writer's block  by secretly dressing up as his creation, El Coquí Espectacular. Alex's brother Joe struggles to fit in at work.
Broadway in Portland Presents HAIRSPRAY Beginning This MonthBroadway in Portland Presents HAIRSPRAY Beginning This Month
March 6, 2023

HAIRSPRAY, Broadway's Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon returns to Portland! This new North American tour, helmed by original director Jack O'Brien and original choreographer Jerry Mitchell, will play March 28 through April 2 at Portland's Keller Auditorium.
Photos: First Look at Tacoma Little Theatre's ROCK OF AGES in ProductionPhotos: First Look at Tacoma Little Theatre's ROCK OF AGES in Production
March 5, 2023

Get ready to rock out as Tacoma Little Theatre and The University of Washington-Tacoma Theatre Department present the hit musical ROCK OF AGES! This production is directed by Maria-Tania Bandes B. Weingarden, musically directed by Kim Davenport, and choreographed by Ashley Roy.  Check out production photos here!
share