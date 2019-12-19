December 19th Update: MATILDA - Village Theatre Leads Best Musical Category in the BWW Seattle Awards Voting

We're heading into the final week of voting for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Seattle:

Best Choreography (Larger Budget Theatre - Local)

Kathryn Van Meter - MATILDA - Village Theatre 29%

Susan Stroman - MARIE, DANCING STILL - 5th Avenue Theatre 19%

William Carlos Angulo - IN THE HEIGHTS - Seattle Rep 19%

Best Choreography (Mid-Range to Smaller Budget Theatre - Local)

Molly Hall - MAMMA MIA - Kitsap Forest Theater 12%

Ashley Roy - THE PRODUCERS - Lakewood Playhouse 11%

Molly Hall - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Edmonds Driftwood Players 10%

Best Costume Design (Larger Budget Theatre - Local)

Melanie Taylor Burgess - MATILDA - Village Theatre 26%

William Ivey Long - MARIE, DANCING STILL - 5th Avenue Theatre 19%

Melanie Taylor Burgess - URINETOWN - 5th Avenue Theatre / ACT 13%

Best Costume Design (Mid-Range to Smaller Budget Theatre - Local)

Judy Brooks - THE LITTLE MERMAID - ManeStage Theatre Company 17%

Beth Fleming - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Edmonds Driftwood Players 13%

Barbara Klingberg - SWEENEY TODD - Reboot Theatre Company 10%

Best Direction of a Musical (Larger Budget Theatre - Local)

Kathryn Van Meter - MATILDA - Village Theatre 23%

May Adrales - IN THE HEIGHTS - Seattle Rep 17%

Susan Stroman - MARIE, DANCING STILL - 5th Avenue Theatre 14%

Best Direction of a Musical (Mid-Range to Smaller Budget Theatre - Local)

Adam Othman - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Edmonds Driftwood Players 17%

Brenda S Henson - BIG FISH - ManeStage Theatre Company 13%

Troy Wageman - MAMMA MIA - Bainbridge Performing Arts 11%

Best Direction of a Play (Larger Budget Theatre - Local)

Sheila Daniels - INDECENT - Seattle Rep 22%

John Langs - ROMEO + JULIET - ACT 15%

Karen Lund - MRS BENNETT: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLY - Taproot Theatre 10%

Best Direction of a Play (Mid-Range to Smaller Budget Theatre - Local)

Jay Henson - PRIDE & PREJUDICE - ManeStage Theatre Company 21%

Adam Othman - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Edmonds Driftwood Players 19%

John Munn - ANGELS IN AMERICA - PARTS ONE & TWO - Lakewood Playhouse 11%

Best Ensemble Cast Play or Musical (Larger Budget Theatre - Local)

MATILDA - Village Theatre 18%

ANNIE - 5th Avenue Theatre 15%

IN THE HEIGHTS - Seattle Rep 9%

Best Ensemble Cast Play or Musical (Mid-Range to Smaller Budget Theatre - Local)

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Edmonds Driftwood Players 12%

BIG FISH - ManeStage Theatre Company 11%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - ManeStage Theatre Company 7%

Best Featured Performer in a Musical (Larger Budget Theatre - Local)

Danielle Gonzalez - WEST SIDE STORY - 5th Avenue Theatre 15%

Basil Harris - MATILDA - Village Theatre 14%

Yassmin Alers - IN THE HEIGHTS - Seattle Rep 12%

Best Featured Performer in a Musical (Mid-Range to Smaller Budget Theatre - Local)

Daisy Nau - THE LITTLE MERMAID - ManeStage Theatre Company 8%

Karin Terry - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Edmonds Driftwood Players 7%

Jeffrey Wallace - THE LITTLE MERMAID - ManeStage Theatre Company 6%

Best Featured Performer in a Play (Larger Budget Theatre - Local)

Andi Alhadeff - INDECENT - Seattle Rep 24%

Kathryn Van Meter - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Village Theatre 13%

Anne Allgood - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Village Theatre 9%

Best Featured Performer in a Play (Mid-Range to Smaller Budget Theatre - Local)

Cheryl Olson - PRIDE & PREJUDICE - ManeStage Theatre Company 23%

Victoria Ashley - HAMLET - New Muses Theatre Company 7%

Joe Wack - SHERLOCK HOLMES...CASE OF THE JERSEY LILY - Edmonds Driftwood Players 7%

Best Leading Performer in a Musical (Larger Budget Theatre - Local)

Holly Reichert - MATILDA - Village Theatre 15%

Visesia Fakatoufifita - ANNIE - 5th Avenue Theatre 14%

Carly Marie - THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - Showtunes 13%

Best Leading Performer in a Musical (Mid-Range to Smaller Budget Theatre - Local)

David Roby - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Edmonds Driftwood Players 12%

Jessica Caudle - THE LITTLE MERMAID - ManeStage Theatre Company 10%

William Johnson - THE PRODUCERS - Lakewood Playhouse 10%

Best Leading Performer in a Musical (Touring)

Stephen Christopher Anthony - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Paramount 52%

Mariand Torres - WICKED - Paramount 48%

Best Leading Performer in a Play (Larger Budget Theatre - Local)

Michael Krenning - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Village Theatre 18%

Bradford Farwell - INDECENT - Seattle Rep 15%

Joshua M. Castille - ROMEO + JULIET - ACT 12%

Best Leading Performer in a Play (Mid-Range to Smaller Budget Theatre - Local)

Sarah Canton - PRIDE & PREJUDICE - ManeStage Theatre Company 27%

W Scott Pinkston - ANGELS IN AMERICA - PARTS ONE & TWO - Lakewood Playhouse 13%

Scott C. Brown - RED - SecondStory Repertory 7%

Best Lighting Design (Larger Budget Theatre - Local)

Alex Barry - MATILDA - Village Theatre 23%

Robert Aguilar - URINETOWN - 5th Avenue Theatre / ACT 14%

Robert Aguilar - INDECENT - Seattle Rep 12%

Best Lighting Design (Mid-Range to Smaller Budget Theatre - Local)

Brenda S Henson - THE LITTLE MERMAID - ManeStage Theatre Company 19%

Sarah Fairchild - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Edmonds Driftwood Players 19%

Mark Thomason - ANGELS IN AMERICA - PARTS ONE & TWO - Lakewood Playhouse 8%

Best Musical (Larger Budget Theatre - Local)

MATILDA - Village Theatre 18%

WEST SIDE STORY - 5th Avenue Theatre 15%

IN THE HEIGHTS - Seattle Rep 12%

Best Musical (Mid-Range to Smaller Budget Theatre - Local)

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Edmonds Driftwood Players 16%

BIG FISH - ManeStage Theatre Company 13%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - ManeStage Theatre Company 9%

Best Musical (Touring)

COME FROM AWAY - 5th Avenue Theatre 48%

WICKED - Paramount 19%

DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Paramount 18%

Best Musical Direction (Larger Budget Theatre - Local)

Tim Symons - MATILDA - Village Theatre 33%

R.J. Tancioco - URINETOWN - 5th Avenue Theatre / ACT 21%

Nathan Young - THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - Showtunes 14%

Best Musical Direction (Mid-Range to Smaller Budget Theatre - Local)

Daniel Schreiner - BIG FISH - ManeStage Theatre Company 22%

Aimee Hong - SWEENEY TODD - Reboot Theatre Company 20%

Brenda Henson - THE LITTLE MERMAID - ManeStage Theatre Company 12%

Best NEW/ORIGINAL/ADAPTATION play/musical (Local)

Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty - MARIE, DANCING STILL - 5th Avenue Theatre 24%

Justin Huertas - THE LAST WORLD OCTOPUS WRESTLING CHAMPION - ArtsWest 21%

Vince Brady - RAPUNZEL - Centerstage Theatre 11%

Best Play (Larger Budget Theatre - Local)

INDECENT - Seattle Rep 20%

ROMEO + JULIET - ACT 15%

A THOUSAND SPLENDID SUNS - Seattle Rep 13%

Best Play (Mid-Range to Smaller Budget Theatre - Local)

PRIDE & PREJUDICE - ManeStage Theatre Company 24%

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Edmonds Driftwood Players 17%

ANGELS IN AMERICA - PARTS ONE & TWO - Lakewood Playhouse 16%

Best Scenic Design (Larger Budget Theatre - Local)

Matthew Smucker - MATILDA - Village Theatre 32%

Mark Wendland - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Village Theatre 14%

Skip Mercier - ROMEO + JULIET - ACT 8%

Best Scenic Design (Mid-Range to Smaller Budget Theatre - Local)

Rick Wright - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Edmonds Driftwood Players 20%

Jay Henson - PRIDE & PREJUDICE - ManeStage Theatre Company 17%

Jay Henson - THE LITTLE MERMAID - ManeStage Theatre Company 15%

Best Sound Design (Larger Budget Theatre - Local)

Brent Warwick - MATILDA - Village Theatre 43%

Brent Warwick - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Village Theatre 11%

Ron Mead and Gareth Owen - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Seattle Rep 11%

Best Sound Design (Mid-Range to Smaller Budget Theatre - Local)

Daniel Schreiner - THE LITTLE MERMAID - ManeStage Theatre Company 27%

Jay Henson - THE LITTLE MERMAID - ManeStage Theatre Company 15%

Deborah Lynn Armstrong - LES MISERABLES - Lakewood Playhouse 15%

Best Special Theatre Event (Local)

WEST SIDE STORY, RISING STAR PROJECT - 5th Avenue Theatre 44%

AS YOU LIKE IT - Seattle Rep / Public Works 18%

THE FESTIVAL OF NEW MUSICALS - Village Theatre 16%

Person to Watch

Evangeline OpongParry 8%

Holly Reichert 8%

Karin Terry 7%

Theater of the Year (Larger Budget Theatre - Local)

5th Avenue Theatre 27%

Village Theatre 24%

Seattle Rep 15%

Theater of the Year (Mid-Range to Smaller Budget Theatre - Local)

ManeStage Theatre Company 19%

Edmonds Driftwood Players 13%

Lakewood Playhouse 11%

