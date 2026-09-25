DON'T CALL IT A JOURNEY World Premiere by eSe Teatro Will Come to The Auditorium at University Heights

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eSe Teatro will present the world premiere of Don't Call It a Journey, an original play co-created by playwright Julieta Vitullo and performer Iveliz Martel. Performances will run for select dates through December 5, 2026, at 7:30 PM atThe Auditorium at University Heights, Seattle.

A new play by local playwright, Julieta Vitullo, Don't Call It a Journey is built from the objects, the inside jokes, the mistranslations between Spanish and English, and the absurd bureaucracy of illness that actually make up a life — and a loss.

Told through the use of analog technologies like a tape recorder, an overhead projector and a rotary phone, plus a house full of tchotchkes, this solo performance moves between a Seattle kitchen, a hospital room, and a dreamscape where crabs, hydras, and robins carry what words can't. Funny when you don't expect it; heartbreaking in the same breath. In the end, we know that grief doesn't travel in a straight line. Neither does this play.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 36 Days 18 Hrs 15 Min 57 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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