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DON'T CALL IT A JOURNEY World Premiere by eSe Teatro Will Come to The Auditorium at University Heights

The solo performance uses analog technologies and explores grief through Spanish-English mistranslations and the bureaucracy of illness.

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DON'T CALL IT A JOURNEY World Premiere by eSe Teatro Will Come to The Auditorium at University Heights

eSe Teatro will present the world premiere of Don't Call It a Journey, an original play co-created by playwright Julieta Vitullo and performer Iveliz Martel. Performances will run for select dates through December 5, 2026, at 7:30 PM atThe Auditorium at University Heights, Seattle.

A new play by local playwright, Julieta Vitullo, Don't Call It a Journey is built from the objects, the inside jokes, the mistranslations between Spanish and English, and the absurd bureaucracy of illness that actually make up a life — and a loss.

Told through the use of analog technologies like a tape recorder, an overhead projector and a rotary phone, plus a house full of tchotchkes, this solo performance moves between a Seattle kitchen, a hospital room, and a dreamscape where crabs, hydras, and robins carry what words can't. Funny when you don't expect it; heartbreaking in the same breath. In the end, we know that grief doesn't travel in a straight line. Neither does this play.

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Upcoming Shows
Don't Call It a Journey
9/19 - 11/18/2026


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