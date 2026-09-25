DON'T CALL IT A JOURNEY World Premiere by eSe Teatro Will Come to The Auditorium at University Heights
The solo performance uses analog technologies and explores grief through Spanish-English mistranslations and the bureaucracy of illness.
eSe Teatro will present the world premiere of Don't Call It a Journey, an original play co-created by playwright Julieta Vitullo and performer Iveliz Martel. Performances will run for select dates through December 5, 2026, at 7:30 PM atThe Auditorium at University Heights, Seattle.
A new play by local playwright, Julieta Vitullo, Don't Call It a Journey is built from the objects, the inside jokes, the mistranslations between Spanish and English, and the absurd bureaucracy of illness that actually make up a life — and a loss.
Told through the use of analog technologies like a tape recorder, an overhead projector and a rotary phone, plus a house full of tchotchkes, this solo performance moves between a Seattle kitchen, a hospital room, and a dreamscape where crabs, hydras, and robins carry what words can't. Funny when you don't expect it; heartbreaking in the same breath. In the end, we know that grief doesn't travel in a straight line. Neither does this play.
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