DIWALI: LIGHTS OF INDIA Brings Color, Light And Vedic Culture To The Virtual Stage

Seattle Center Festál: Diwali: Lights of India, presented virtually starting at 12 noon, Saturday, October 17.

Seattle Center Festál: Diwali: Lights of India, presented virtually starting at 12 noon, Saturday, Oct. 17, celebrates the Indian festival of light and elevates Vedic culture by sharing Indian stories and visual arts, traditional dance, rhythmic music, spiced-filled cooking demonstrations and fireworks. The festival features regional and Indian artists.

The festival recorded and edited local performances at Seattle Center Studios. Chanai, India segments were recorded specifically for Lights of India. The festival live streams from several places including 4Culture, ArtsFund, Northwest Folklife, ArtsWA, Center for Washington Culture Traditions, Asia Pacific Cultural Center, Kirkland Performance Center and Seattle Center. Here are some of the festival links:

2020 Highlights include:

Local music ensemble Temple of Music

Lalitha Mohan, accomplished classical musician, from Chennai, India

Acclaimed violinist Akshay Ganesh Rajagopalan and friends, from Chennai, India.

Classical performances by local dance schools: Bharatanatyam by Nrityalaya; Odissi by Urvasi Dance Ensemble; and Mohiniyattam by Mohini Dance School.

Folk dances by the local dance school Chennai Beats Dance Academy.

World's oldest martial arts, kalarippayattu, by Douglas Ridings.

Visual arts gallery showcasing madhubani paintings by Deepti Designs.

Mixing of spices by Harry Terhanian.

Cooking demonstration on Diwali sweet by Meghna Avnish Patel.

Diwali fireworks.

Seattle Center Festál highlights the culturally rich communities who help shape the character and course of our region. The series, presented virtually in 2020, provides a forum for cultural groups to come together, where they can share their stories with the greater community--and where all can feel a sense of belonging. The series began in 1997 to offer a central place for festivals to invite the public to join in their unique cultural expression.

Seattle Center presents Festál: Diwali: Lights of India in partnership with Northwest Share as part of a series that provides a stage and platform for the traditions and accomplishments of the participating communities. Admission is free of charge. For more information, visit www.seattlecenter.com/festal or call 206-684-7200.

