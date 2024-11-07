Centerstage Theatre Presents Holiday Panto BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The raucous, fabulous, and family-friendly Holiday Panto returns with one of its most popular titles to date, Beauty and the Beast!

As ever, the Panto brings a classic fairy tale together with the wonderfully over-the-top characters you love, giving you plenty of those punchy pop culture moments with music, movement, and magic!

This production features local actors Jessie Selleck as Belle, Joshua Banks as The Beast, Kyle Sinclair as Gaston, Meghan Ames as Lefou, Brad Cerenzia as Dolly/Polly, Jasmine Flora as Mysteria, Jenna McRill as Fairy Snowflake, Carolynne Wilcox as Professor Wingnut, Jeronimo Thomas as Lumiere/Ensemble, Brynne Geiszler as Babette/Ensemble Alisa Meunch as Mrs. Potts/Ensemble, Tommy Shin as Cogsworth/Ensemble, Sydney Belden as Ensemble, Mia McGlinn as Ensemble, Triss Leder as Ensemble, Katherine Nelson as Teen Ensemble, Dean Marshall as Teen Ensemble, Makaela Leder as Juvenile Ensemble, Jeran Leder as Juvenile Ensemble, Evan Duval-Wilkinson as Juvenile Ensemble, Kellen Duval-Wilkinson as Juvenile Ensemble, Miryam Clark as Juvenile Ensemble, and Jamie Martin as Juvenile Ensemble.

Beauty and the Beast: a Holiday Panto, is written by local playwright, Vince Brady and is directed by, the incredible, Trista Duval. Taylor Davis is the choreographer, Deborah L Armstrong is the music director, Sam Peters is the assistant musical director and music arranger, additional arrangements were made by Daniel Wolfhert, Niclas Olson is the tech director and set designer, Shannon C. Miller is the lighting designer, costumes by Krista Lynn Blonski and Morgan Morgans, props by Jeffrey Swiney-Weaver, and sound by Chelsea “Mo” Moniz. Chelsea “Mo” Moniz also serves as stage manager, with Tuppence Cooney as assistant stage manager.

The Knutzen Family Theater is located at 3200 SW Dash Point Rd, Federal Way, WA. General Admission Tickets are $42 in advance (online or over the phone) and $45 at the door. Student, Military and Senior Ticket discounts are available. More details available online at www.CenterstageTheatre.com or by phone at (253) 661-1444.

