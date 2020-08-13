August Packs A Punch Of VIrtual Activity At Seattle Center

Seattle Center and its resident organizations offer multiple virtual options this fall.

A typical August is bustling at Seattle Center, however, this year, the action is online. Seattle Center and its resident organizations offer multiple virtual options this month.

Streaming summer camps, masterclasses, music, classical performances and much more present entertaining, engaging and educational experiences for youth, families, aspiring artists and the public at large. Seattle Center Arts at Home captures these at: seattlecenter.com/events/featured-events/arts-at-home.

Reopenings

Space Needle, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Sunday, spaceneedle.com.

Chihuly Garden and Glass, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Sunday, chihulygardenandglass.com.

Online/Virtual Activities

Seattle Center Programming:

Seattle Center Festál: Virtual Brasilfest, 12 noon-6 p.m., Aug. 16 at: seattlecenter.com/events/featured-events/festal/brasilfest.

Seattle Center Festál: Tibet Fest, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Aug. 22 at: seattlecenter.com/events/featured-events/festal/tibetfest.

Crosscut Live:

A Conversation with Pramila Jayapal, 11 a.m., Aug. 26. Facebook.com/events/283066972952053.

Gates Foundation Discovery Center:

In Community We Flourish: We All Count | Census & Voting Rights, 12 noon-12:45 p.m., Aug. 26 at: facebook.com/events/205027794220630.

CLASSICAL KING FM:

The region's top classical music station offers continuous programming. On Saturday mornings, it airs Seattle Opera Mornings, with Lohengrin (recorded 7/30/1994) on 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Aug. 15, and The Barber of Seville (recorded 1/22/2011) on Aug. 22. More at: King.org.

Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP):

POP+ Punk celebrates the contributions of women in all things punk: music, fashion, activism, and culture. Punk Matinee Watchalong: Freak Friday streams at 4 p.m., Aug. 16, Punk Book Club - Hunger Makes Me a Modern Girl by Carrie Brownstein meets at 4 p.m. on Aug. 17 and 31. MoPOP.org.

Pacific Northwest Ballet:

Hear from Black and LGBTQ voices in our community on PNB is Listening. Also, move in new and graceful ways with online ballet classes. PNB.org/pnbathome.

Pacific Science Center:

Curiosity at Home activities are still open for August, and PacSci's Virtual Curiosity Lab hosts Virtual Planetarium, 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug 19 and 26. Join in Science inside Climate Pledge Arena, 7 p.m.-8:30 p.m., Aug 18, free. Register at: bit.ly/PacSci8182020; Science of Spirits: Glass of Vodka happens at 5:30 p.m., Aug 13, and you can watch a Virtual Laser Show, 7 p.m., Aug 27. Learn more at: pacificsciencecenter.org.

Pottery Northwest:

Ever thought of working in clay from the comfort of your own home? PNW can help with its Clay at Home guidance. You can even purchase clay, all at: potterynorthwest.org

Seattle Children's Theatre:

SCT's Virtual Summer Drama School seeks to provoke curiosity, spark laughter and ignite learning with a selection of weekly classes through August. Sct.org/drama_school/summer-at-sct.

Seattle Opera:

Visit Seattle Opera Pop-Up Blood Drive in partnership with Bloodworks Northwest, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Aug. 18, 20, 25 and 27, Tagney Jones Hall at Seattle Opera Center. Advance registration is required. Facebook.com/events/208304737273197.

Artist recitals continue in August in a series called Songs of Summer, with Will Liverman streaming through Aug 20; and Damien Geter premiering at 7 p.m., Aug 13, Ben Bliss; on Aug 20; and Mary Elizabeth Williams on Aug 27. More information at: SeattleOpera.org.

Online opportunities include Creative Conversations with Artistic Director Braden Abraham, Masterclass Mondays, led by theater artists from across the nation, and Public Works engaging people from all walks of life in classes and performances. The Other Season features playwright workshops, readings and more. More at: SeattleRep.org.

SIFF + MoPOP:

Science Fiction + Fantasy Short Film Festival, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Aug 29 at: facebook.com/events/ 2584171095202108, and Encore, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Aug 30 facebook.com/events/323773125197739.

SIFF:

Indie and foreign feature films and documentaries for at-home viewing continue in August, along with virtual events and Black Lenses and Voices amplifying the perspectives of Black storytellers in our community and around the world. Delve deeper and purchase tickets at: SIFF.net/virtual-siff-cinema.

TeenTix:

Theater as Protest with Jasmine Mahmoud,10 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Aug. 14, and Dance as Empathy with Dani Tirrell, Aug. 28, at: teentix.org/blog/introducing-art-as-activism-teentix-summer-sessions.

Seattle Center encourages the public to explore these virtual experiences and we look forward to resuming summertime activities on the grounds in 2021. In the meantime, engage with us on online at https://www.seattlecenter.com/artsathome or call 206 684-7200.

