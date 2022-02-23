ACT's Production Of Lucas Hnath's THE THIN PLACE Opens March 18

ACT - A Contemporary Theatre today announced complete casting for its highly-anticipated production of The Thin Place by Obie award-winning playwright Lucas Hnath.

The Thin Place will run March 18 - April 10, 2022 in ACT's Allen Theatre. Single tickets and season ticket packages are available online at acttheatre.org.

World premiering at Humana Festival before making its New York premiere in November 2019 at Playwrights Horizons. The story follows a psychic named Linda and her client, and begs the questions: Can we talk with the dead? Communicate with loved ones we've lost? In this story, Linda can take you to the thin place - the fragile boundary between our world and the next. Perhaps it's merely an illusion that awakens our deepest desires, but then again so is this spine-tingling show.

ACT's production of this haunting and mesmerizing new play will feature performances from four world-class actors including Abigail Boucher (Piven Theatre Workshop: The Language Archive; Court Theatre: All My Sons), Julie Briskman (Seattle Rep: Tiny Beautiful Things and Indecent; The Seagull Project: The Seagull and The Three Sisters), Ray Gonzalez (Seattle Shakespeare Company: Hamlet; Strawberry Theatre Workshop: Lydia), and Alexandra Tavares (ACT: Middletown and Christmas Carol; Seattle Rep's Public Works The Winter's Tale).

"The beauty of The Thin Place is that every moment of the play embodies the promise of the title, and that includes the audience's experience! The play of course is about the hard-to-grasp thin space between the living and the dead, but it's also about the invisible, electric space between the actor playing Hilda and the audience, because she's our storyteller," Director Brandon J. Simmons said.

"The Thin Place held a very special place within our curation committee led by Core Company artists," ACT Artistic Director John Langs said. "Our charge was to find the smart, audacious, and boldly theatrical plays that celebrate our humanity. In Hnath's mind-bending and spell-casting story, they found an opportunity to bring our community together in an unexpected way. The collective joy of an evening of thrilling suspense. They envisioned an evening of theatre where the audience was brought to the edge of tension, all our hearts beating together and that specific rush of pleasure that can only be brought on by a good group scare. We, humans, are united by many things, but there is something about the adrenaline of a good scare that is a marvelous way to create an instant community."

For the most up-to-date information about what to expect during your visit to ACT, please visit https://acttheatre.org/covid-19/.