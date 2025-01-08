ACT Contemporary Theatre & The 5th Avenue Theatre Present THE LAST FIVE YEARS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



ACT Contemporary Theatre and The 5th Avenue Theatre has announced the cast and creative team of their 12th co-production: The Last Five Years written and composed by Jason Robert Brown and directed by Shermona Mitchell.

This Drama-Desk winning musical of joy and heartbreak features two alternating casts and begins February 8 in ACT's Allen Theatre and plays through March 16.

Originally premiering in 2001, Jason Robert Brown's intimate and moving two-person musical follows the rise and fall of a romance between Jamie, a budding novelist, and Cathy, an aspiring actress. Told from their individual perspectives over the course of their five-year relationship, the emotionally resonant The Last Five Years features an unforgettable score amidst the complexity of love and heartbreak.

“Partnering with ACT Contemporary Theatre to present Jason Robert Brown's The Last Five Years is an exciting opportunity to showcase the best of Seattle's theatre community,” said The 5th Avenue Theatre Executive Producer Bill Berry. “This musical is a masterful and heartfelt exploration of relationships and through this collaboration, we're able to create an experience that is both intimate and impactful. We're delighted to bring this unique production to life and share its emotional journey with our audiences.”

“This show is for anyone who has ever ruminated over a lost relationship, for those who have felt the bittersweet ache of endings, and for those who still hold hope for new beginnings,” said Director Shermona Mitchell. “I'm delighted to work with these four actors, giving us two casts that amplify the universality of this story while celebrating the individuality each actor brings to these roles. Their unique interpretations create a layered and deeply resonant experience, inviting audiences to see themselves in the characters' triumphs and struggles.”

“The intimacy and emotional impact of The Last Five Years makes it perfect for ACT's partnership with The 5th Avenue Theatre,” said ACT Contemporary Theatre Interim Producing Artistic Director Elisabeth Farwell-Moreland. “Jason Robert Brown's timeless storytelling about relationships, connection, growing together and apart, and how we define love is incredibly relevant today as we each look back on our own last five years since we first learned the term social distancing. 'Are we the same people we were five years ago?'”

Co-produced by ACT Contemporary Theatre and The 5th Avenue Theatre, The Last Five Years plays at ACT Contemporary Theatre February 8 – March 16, with Press Night on Thursday, February 13. A full list of events can be found below and at acttheatre.org.

