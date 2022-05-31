'Zach Zucker: Spectacular Industry Showcase' Comes to Edinburgh Fringe

From the man who brought you the cult-hit, fringe superstars Zach & Viggo, an award-winning funk-opera Where Does The Love Go? with Thumpasaurus, and the blistering, jazzy stylings of alter-ego Jack Tucker... Zach Zucker has decided to break from convention and expose his true self (you wish) on stage.

Born in New York, raised in Chicago and living on and off in Los Angeles for the past 11 years, Zach Zucker is the only bisexual Jew who can't make it in Hollywood. Despite making what the industry calls "unrelateable content" and building a rep amongst his team as being "unbookable", Zach Zucker has taken it upon himself to show the world what Zach Zucker can do. What can he do, you ask? To that he'd say, "wouldn't you like to know?".

You want sublime clowning from a Gaulier trained expert? You got it! You want cutting satirical jokes and risqué storytelling - BAM, boy can he deliver. You want exquisite, subtle character comedy? You've come to the right place.

But Zach isn't just here to show you he's a one-man walking comedy-talent machine. He's also here to rip his heart out of his chest and present it, still beating, to his awed audience. Zach is gonna show you who he really is - and who he really is, is goddamn hero; who's got two thumbs and was one of the site managers of the world's largest COVID Test and Vaccine Center in LA working with Sean Penn and Mayor Eric Garcetti? THIS GUY. (Editor's note: This is actually true but Zach doesn't like to talk about it) (Editor's note on the editor's note; he's gonna talk about it, but only in a way that's funny or makes him look good). (Zach's note to Editors note on the editor's note: I might talk about this stuff but only if it's funny).

And if comedy skills and being a wonderful person aren't enough, Zach is also a fantastic lay, and he's gonna show you just how good at shagging he is. He is a good time, not a long time - and he's not afraid to use his secret weapon to make it all the way to the top. After all, this is Hollywood we're talking about!

So, sit back, settle in, and allow your every sense to be overwhelmed.

Zach Zucker: Spectacular Industry Showcase (Made for TV) plays at Monkey Barrel 4 from August 3 - 28.

More info: https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/zach-zucker-spectacular-industry-showcase-made-for-tv