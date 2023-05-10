World Premiere Of A MOUNTAIN FOR ELODIE Comes to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Performances run 4-27 August.

World Premiere Of A MOUNTAIN FOR ELODIE Comes to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe

When his daughter Elodie is born, Ben realises the closure he thought he'd found with his own long-dead father needs to be re-examined.

Funny and heartbreaking, A MOUNTAIN FOR ELODIE is the new 75-minute solo musical from internationally renowned songwriter Benjamin Scheuer, creator of THE LION and winner of the Drama Desk for Outstanding Solo Performance.

Show creator and performer Benjamin Scheuer says: "I'm thrilled to return to the Edinburgh Fringe to premiere my new solo musical "A Mountain for Elodie." For the last decade, I've been writing songs - about childhood, parenthood, sex, marriage, death - which feel so dangerously honest that I never intended to share them, until I began working with the brilliant Olivier Award-winning director Polly Findlay. On stage, my guitars are my only castmates. I've always tried to do the impossible with my instruments, and in "A Mountain for Elodie," my guitar helps me introduce my long-dead father to my brand-new daughter. This is a show for anyone who is, or has, a parent."

Premiering at the Gilded Balloon's Patter Hoose venue at the Edinburgh Fringe, this special show is directed by Olivier Award-winner Polly Findlay (Derren Brown: Svengali, Grayson Perry's A Show For Normal People).

Photo Credit: Phil Sharp




