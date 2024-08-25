Winners Announced For The List Festival Awards 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The winners have been announced for The List's new Edinburgh Festival awards for 2024! This fantastic line-up of artists and works highlights the rich array of Art, Book, Film, Fringe and International festivals that have taken place this summer. The incredible line-up of winners pays tribute to the striking diversity, quality and sheer power of artistry across Edinburgh and will fully take in the breadth of what is happening during such an exciting and inspiring time. This includes: Flannery O'kafka: For Willy Love and Booker T: Blue babies do whatever they want, K Patrick, Since Yesterday: The Untold Story Of Scotland's Girl Bands (directed by Carla J. Easton and Blair Young), FAMEHUNGRY, Weather Girl, Lewis Major: Triptych, Natalie Palamides: WEER, Songs Of The Bulbul and a surprise nomination for Summerhall's Chief Executive Sam Gough.

ART - Best rising Scottish artist

Flannery O'kafka: For Willy Love and Booker T: Blue babies do whatever they want

At Sierra Metro, Flannery O'kafka's installation presents a soft subversion of gender performance, respectability, and the picturing of disability.

BOOKS - Best rising Scottish author

K Patrick

In their ground-breaking debut book of poems, Three Births, K Patrick interrogates the erotic and the romantic, with the powerful message that we should be able to inhabit the body we want to inhabit and love freely within this.

FILM - Best Scottish film

Since Yesterday: The Untold Story Of Scotland's Girl Bands (directed by Carla J. Easton and Blair Young)

The revealing, funny and engaging documentary tracks the history of Scottish girl bands from the 1960s to the present, exploring bands, cliques and movements that emerged across the decades, exposing the challenges faced in a male dominated world.

FRINGE – Sit-Up Award for Best Production with a Social Impact

FAMEHUNGRY, Summerhall

A helter-skelter nose-dive into the TikTok universe, the attention economy, and what it means to be an artist now.

FRINGE – International Fringe Encore Series Edinburgh Prize

Weather Girl, Summerhall

A dizzying rampage into the soul of American strangeness, this blistering dark comedy is all about wrecking the places we love.

FRINGE - Best show from Adelaide

Lewis Major: Triptych, Assembly @Dance Base

Three unique repertoire pieces investigate various poetic possibilities, universal rhythms and cycles performed by Major's company of dancers.

FRINGE – Best Show

Natalie Palamides: WEER, Traverse Theatre

Edinburgh Comedy Award Winner Natalie Palamides (Nate, Netflix) presents an achingly tender 90s rom-drom (romantic dramedy) which asks you to look at every argument from two sides.

INTERNATIONAL – Best Show

Songs Of The Bulbul

Aakash Odedra's spiritual and captivating new work creates a sensitive dialogue between the Indian classical dance Sufi Kathak and Islamic poetry. This dance piece explores an ancient Sufi myth about a captured bulbul, which sings an exquisite tune before perishing from despair.

FRINGE – Spirit of The Fringe Award

Sam Gough, Summerhall's Chief Executive

Summerhall has always been a creative hub for all artists during the Edinburgh Festival and beyond. With their diverse programme of shows, workshops and installations, their arts village has provided performers with a space where they can make unique work within a welcoming space and Sam has played a huge part in creating such a supportive and special Fringe this year.

This exciting high calibre event was hosted by Mark Nelson and Zara Janjua and The List Festival Awards are in partnership with Johnnie Walker Princes Street, with each List winner receiving a cash award of £500. Plus two winners will be heading to the SoHo Playhouse in New York to perform their show. The Sit Up and International Fringe Encore Series Edinburgh Prize awards are selected by panels independent to The List and the selections are made by teams linked to those specific organisations.

With a year-round monthly magazine (weekly during the Festival) and an extensive digital platform, The List publishes and distributes information on events and entertainment and is a must-read for finding out what's on. The List reviews approximately 400 shows across the summer festivals offering some of the most engaging and extensive content for audiences.

Editor of The List Brian Donaldson comments, "For our inaugural award, we gathered up some truly brilliant nominees and winners, and I want to pay tribute to each and every one of them for the high quality they've produced. It's no small thing to bring work to the Edinburgh Festival, an often overwhelming and chaotic cultural laboratory, and I hope these awards inspire them, and many others, to keep producing that work."

The List

The List is a multi-award winning free arts, culture and events magazine that has been helping Glasgow and Edinburgh residents ‘get a life' since 1985 and offers the UK's largest events website. After nearly closing its doors in 2020 due to the pandemic, the magazine fully relaunched in March 2022 under the newly formed List Publishing Ltd, thanks to new investment and a successful crowdfunding campaign. The List won Best Relaunch at the 2023 PPA Awards and then went on to add international publishing to its list of accolades with the introduction of the award-winning Adelaide Summer Festivals Guide and The List Adelaide Winter Festivals Guide. It continues to grow its events arm with ListLive and the award-nominated List Festival Party and Hot 100 events.

Johnnie Walker Princes Street

Johnnie Walker Princes Street, the eight-floor visitor experience for the world's best-selling Scotch whisky, opened in September 2021. Four and a half years in the making, it is the centrepiece of Diageo's £185 million investment in Scotch whisky tourism in Scotland – the largest single investment programme of its kind ever seen in the industry. Johnnie Walker Princes Street welcomed 359,000 visitors in 2023, from 131 countries, from Andorra to Zimbabwe and everywhere in between.

Part of Johnnie Walker Princes Street's mission is to introduce Scotch whisky to potential new fans and challenge traditional perceptions. Nearly 50% of Johnnie Walker Princes Street tour visitors were women. In addition to the Journey of Flavour tour where visitors have their personal flavour preferences mapped with drinks tailored to their palate whilst exploring the 200-year history of Johnnie Walker, exclusive tours and experiences are also available all year round, including STIR, an exclusive collaboration launched with two Michelin-starred team James & Maria Close, from Raby Hunt restaurant, which combines world-class cocktails with innovative cuisine.

The venue is one of the only venues in central Edinburgh that works with disabled access charity Euan's Guide, offering lift access and low-height tables on all experiences as well as having a Changing Places facility.

Johnnie Walker Princes Street was recently named Europe's Leading Spirit Tourism Experience 2024 and was awarded in the Outstanding Achievement for Brand Experience category in the 30th Annual Themed Entertainment Association Awards. In addition, the visitor attraction has won a selection of awards including the 5-star VisitScotland accreditation, and the Icons of Whisky award for World Visitor Attraction of the Year 2023. It also opened with a Green Tourism Gold Award – the highest sustainability accolade for a visitor attraction – and later in the year, the LEED certification, the globally recognised symbol of sustainability achievement and leadership.

The Sit-Up Awards

The annual Sit-Up Awards, at Edinburgh Fringe Festival, champion theatre productions that drive social change. With over 300 plays tackling diverse social issues annually, the awards aim to inspire productions to engage deeply with audiences and sustain impact beyond the festival. The 2024 winner will earn a coveted slot at SoHo Playhouse's International Fringe Encore Series in January 2025, along with receiving £5,000. Additional support includes venue, accommodation and production assistance in New York, plus funding for further audience engagement. This year, Sit-Up are also making five grants of £1,000 each before the Fringe to support productions to engage with audiences during their run.

International Fringe Encore Series Edinburgh Prize

The annual International Fringe Encore Series provides opportunities to emerging artists that show exceptional talent at this season's Fringe Festivals both artistically and commercially. In recognition of their excellence, SoHo Playhouse offers these special shows an extended run Off–Broadway in New York City, with winners in both Theatre and Comedy categories. This extended run gives these incredible up and coming shows a platform for future productions and success. Previous winners of the 2022 International Fringe Encore Series include: *Afghanistan Is Not Funny* by Henry Naylor (Theatre Award) and *Troy Hawke: Sigmund Troy'd* by Milo McCabe (Comedy Award), with runners-up including *The Stakeout*, by Martin Dockery (Theatre), and five star Fringe hit, *Six Chick Flicks… Or a Legally Blonde Pretty Woman Dirty Danced on the Beaches while writing a Notebook on the Titanic* (Comedy).

Comments

