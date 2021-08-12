West End Star Kerry Ellis Rescheduled Date Announced for Elgin

Forte Productions is delighted to announce that musical theatre star and West-End leading lady Kerry Ellis will be performing live at Elgin Town Hall in September. This is the rescheduled date after the previous concert had to be postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Award-winning Kerry has graced the stages of many a theatre, starring as the original Meat in We Will Rock You, the musical by Queen and Ben Elton. She was the first British actress to play Elphaba in Wicked in the West End as well as on Broadway and she also played the role of Ellen in Miss Saigon.

Other credits include Grizabella in Cats, Nancy in Oliver! and Fantine in Les Misérables.

Kerry will be performing a string of hit show tunes, as well as some of her favourite songs and she's hoping to see a good crowd there on the night.

"I love Scotland and whenever I have the opportunity to take a show there I jump at the chance. The audiences are always so welcoming and fun. I can't wait to bring my solo show to Elgin. Get ready to laugh, cry and sing along! See you there."

Kerry Ellis

Kerry Ellis will appear at Elgin Town Hall on Friday 24 September 2021

7:30pm